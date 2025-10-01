Phil Mickelson takes a jibe at golf during friendly banter with ex-LIV Golf CEO’s son

Phil Mickelson loves golf. However, the ace golfer also seems to be aware of the mental toll the game takes on casual players. The LIV Golfer took a jibe at the sport while entertaining a friendly banter with ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son.The exchange began with a user named Ansem making a tweet on how ‘a daily long walk in the sun’ helps one’s mental health. Greg Norman Jr was quick to join in the comments and wrote ‘learn to golf,’ suggesting it as a better alternate for the original walking. However, Mickelson identified the joke in it and responded that the user meant ‘helping mental health and not challenging it.’ The six-time major champion’s comment took a dig at the sport’s pressure-filled nature. Interestingly, Norman Jr understood the 55-year-old intended joke and quickly agreed to the hilarious take.Here is how the exchange happened:Ansem tweeted:incredible how much a daily long walk in the sun does for your mental healthGreg Norman Jr replied:Learn to golfPhil Mickelson wrote in response:I think he meant “helping’ mental health, not challenging itGreg Norman Jr replied:Haha trueThe quick exchange highlighted by Mickelson’s take showcased the golf legend’s stance on the mental health part of the sport. Despite it being quirky, the take reflected on how veteran players understands the pressure-filled nature of the game.Phil Mickelson suggests alternate Ryder Cup captainPhil Mickelson’s funny exchange with Greg Norman Jr came just hours after he dropped a big statement on the future of Ryder Cup. The LIV Golf icon was dragged into a conversation on the team event after its conclusion in Bethpage. Following Europe’s big win over the USA in New York on Sunday, Normal Sport’s Kyle Porter posted an open question on social media questioning ‘who’ could rebuild the American side in the Ryder Cup.The golf insider’s tweet also mentioned his disapproval of Tiger Woods for the role. Mickelson responded to the question with a lengthy reply, dubbing men’s basketball coach - ‘Coach K or Mike Krzyzewski’ or football coach Lou Holtz as alternate fixes.Phil Mickelson wrote on X:“Here is why looking outside of golf to a coach K or Lou Holtz is worth exploring. Golf is an individual sport that doesn't have team work, support system, partnership, team analytics, personality traits, and more. The Europeans have a template that teaches and prepares their captains for these skills. U.S. has a new template every 2 years with little continuity.If a coach K or Lou Holtz or someone similar took over, would it be built upon or would it be scrapped and start over again afterwards? If that's the case, it would be a waste of time and effort and not worth doing to begin with.”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINK@KylePorterNS Here is why looking outside of golf to a coach K or Lou holtz is worth exploring. Golf is an individual sport that doesn’t have team work, support system, partnership, team analytics, personality traits, and more. The Europeans have a template that teaches and prepares theirFor the unversed, Phil Mickelson’s parallel suggestions to ‘fix’ the US Team comes days after shut the door on rumors of him taking up possible Ryder Cup captaincy role for 2027. It is also noteworthy that the former PGA Tour champion publicly criticized US captain Tom Watson during the team’s post-loss press conference at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014. The ace golfer has always been a strong critic of the team event’s leadership.