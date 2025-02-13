Photos: Lexi Thompson says her 'tan lines need some work', shares adorable photo with 'tanning bud'

Lexi Thompson recently posted a new Instagram picture showing off her tan lines. The American professional golfer competed in the just-concluded 2025 Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, Florida.

Thompson is a 30-year-old pro golfer with 11 LPGA Tour wins and 2 Ladies European Tour wins. She won the Chevron Championship in 2014, finished second in the 2015 Evian Championship, and has a total of 15 professional wins. In 2023, she won the Founders Award at the Rolex LPGA Awards.

The LPGA Tour player took to Instagram on February 11 to share a photo with her 603,000 followers. In the picture, Thompson enjoyed a time in the sun while sporting a pink and black swimsuit paired with sunglasses. She captioned it:

"These tan lines are going to need some work 😂🙈. Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us 🥹.”

On her story, she also shared a picture with her dog and captioned it:

"MY TANNING BUD.”

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@lexi/stories

Lexi Thompson also recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the sponsors and fans after the final round of The Founders Cup concluded. She shared photos of herself at the tournament with the caption:

"Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week for making it possible ! Most of all thank you to the Founders who made all this possible for all of us, the women that paved the way for all girls out there to follow their dream in the game of golf ."

"It’s because of them, that any of this is possible 👏🏼😊🫶🏼 was a solid week first week back with a t13 finish , time to celebrate big 30 tomorrow 🙈 and have some weeks off! #growthegame,” She added.

Lexi Thompson finished at T13 in the Founders Cup. She tied with Jeongeun Lee, So-Mi Lee, Albane Valenzuela, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Ayaka Furue.

Lexi Thompson gets engaged to boyfriend Max Provost

2025 started off on a heartwarming note for Lexi Thompson. During the off-season in January, the 30-year-old golfer announced her engagement to her long-time partner Max Provost.

The couple was on vacation in Whistler, British Columbia, when Provost got down on one knee in front of the scenic snow-covered mountains and popped the question. Thompson shared pictures of the special moment on her Instagram, with the caption:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25."

Thompson has attended a few LPGA events with Max Provost. The pair walked the Solheim Cup red carpet last year and Provost also caddied for the 11-time LPGA Tour winner at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am.

