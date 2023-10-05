KPIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was invited to play the pro-am at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and St Andrews by Johann Rupert. He was initially mentioned as ‘Andrew Waterman’ for the $5,000,000 event that is scheduled to be held on Thursday. However, on Wednesday at around 2.41 p.m., he changed back to his original name.
The 53-year-old will be seen playing alongside LIV Golf's Peter Ulihan in the pro-am event before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He is placed in the same group as R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.
The chairman of Richemont, Johann Rupert, who also happens to be the event's championship committee spoke to The Scotsman and said,
"Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide. We need to get peace."
The Newcastle United chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will be seen in Scotland after he attended Eddie Howe's match against Paris St Germain in the Champions League.
Johann Rupert revealed to The Scotsman that he was suggested that Al-Rumayyan should be sent an invitation to play the pro-am event. He added that just last week he was informed that His Excellency would be playing.
"It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency, but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing. And, if I am asked by anyone what we will discuss, I will be saying it will be support for amateur golf worldwide," Rupert said.
Who will be playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
The field of the DP World Tour event will see 168 golfers competing for a prize pool of over $4.6 million at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and St Andrews. The big names include European Ryder Cup team members such as Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre.
Below are the names of players in the field of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Nathan Barbieri
- Haydn Barron
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Bromborough Gc
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Christiaan Burke
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Rory Franssen
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Talor Gooch
- John Gough
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Rupert Kaminski
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Matt Kuchar
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Dylan Naidoo
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Hennie O’kennedy
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Thomas Power Horan
- Mark Power
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Hudson Swafford
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Lincoln Tighe
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Martin Vorster
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Justin Warren
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Christopher Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will commence on October 5 and will go on until the weekend.