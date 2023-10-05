KPIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was invited to play the pro-am at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and St Andrews by Johann Rupert. He was initially mentioned as ‘Andrew Waterman’ for the $5,000,000 event that is scheduled to be held on Thursday. However, on Wednesday at around 2.41 p.m., he changed back to his original name.

The 53-year-old will be seen playing alongside LIV Golf's Peter Ulihan in the pro-am event before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He is placed in the same group as R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

The chairman of Richemont, Johann Rupert, who also happens to be the event's championship committee spoke to The Scotsman and said,

"Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide. We need to get peace."

The Newcastle United chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will be seen in Scotland after he attended Eddie Howe's match against Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

Johann Rupert revealed to The Scotsman that he was suggested that Al-Rumayyan should be sent an invitation to play the pro-am event. He added that just last week he was informed that His Excellency would be playing.

"It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency, but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing. And, if I am asked by anyone what we will discuss, I will be saying it will be support for amateur golf worldwide," Rupert said.

Who will be playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The field of the DP World Tour event will see 168 golfers competing for a prize pool of over $4.6 million at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and St Andrews. The big names include European Ryder Cup team members such as Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre.

Below are the names of players in the field of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Nathan Barbieri

Haydn Barron

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Bromborough Gc

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Christiaan Burke

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Rory Franssen

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Talor Gooch

John Gough

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Rupert Kaminski

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Matt Kuchar

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Dylan Naidoo

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Hennie O’kennedy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Aldrich Potgieter

Thomas Power Horan

Mark Power

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Sarit Suwannarut

Hudson Swafford

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Lincoln Tighe

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Ryan Van Velzen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Martin Vorster

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Justin Warren

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Christopher Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will commence on October 5 and will go on until the weekend.