Who is the new CEO of Richemont beauty division ‘Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté’? Everything about the new brand explored

On September 6, 2023, Richemont Beauty launched a new beauty division called 'Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté.' Richemont Beauty appointed Boet Brinkgreve as their new CEO of the beauty division and will be reporting to company chairman, Johann Rupert.

Richemont Beauty is expanding its division by aiming to grow its fragrance brand portfolio. The company is trying to raise its beauty brand's size through this launch.

Richemont Beauty's fragrances include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chloé, Dunhill, Alaïa, and Montblanc. Boet's work will enable these perfume brands to reach their potential level in the dynamic market. In contrast, the new CEO must also broaden Richemont Beauty's clientele base.

In an interview with WWD, Johann Rupert shared his viewpoint on appointing the most recent CEO and planning for the beauty brand.

"With his deep knowledge of the fragrance industry, prior success in driving new ventures, remarkable track record in building winning international teams, and commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients, I am convinced that Boet will be a notable addition to the group."

Richemont Beauty did not offer any further details about its newest perfume division. Boet Brinkgreve was the president of "Ingredients & Group Procurement" from the Dsm-Firmenich brand.

Richemont Beauty completely believes in their newly appointed CEO as they claim him to be knowledgeable, experienced, and valuable for the fragrance industry. The announcement of this fragrance line and a new team member joining the company was declared by the company on September 6, 2023.

Richemont Beauty division's newest CEO, Boet Brinkgreve, will be a member of the Senior Executive Committee

A Dutch-born Swiss national, Mr. Boet Brinkgreve holds an MBA Degree and has up to thirty years of hands-on experience in his career. His expertise is primarily in the chemicals, fragrances, and flavor industries spanning the US, China, and Europe.

Boet's work will be to operate the six Maisons of Richemont as the growing demand of consumers is adapting and changing every year. Rupert also commented on the new appointment in the interview with WWD.

"Boet will establish and lead our new Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté to enable our six Maisons already involved in fragrance to reach critical mass in this highly competitive field, where scale is crucial. In partnership with the Maisons, while respecting their unique high-end positioning, the platform will leverage resources across our Maisons to help develop the most refined creations and promising licenses."

Richemont's Cartier Fifth Avenue mansion (Image via WWD)

As the fragrance line is the most competitive field in the beauty industry, this is the company's biggest reason for appointing Boet as their chief executive officer of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté. Boet has to make sure to follow the basic rules and regulations for working with Richemont following their unique high-end style positioning.

The company's chairman, Johann Rupert, also explained in the interview with WWD how Boet's work ethic would benefit the company at the end of the road with a statement.

The company hasn't revealed much information about its new brand edition of fragrance edition called 'Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté.' As per WWD sources, the brand only informed them about their new CEO just weeks after Farfetch confirmed he was exiting the beauty category of Richemont.

Boet is the company's best treasure hunt so far as he is offset to offer the brand with his qualities of remarkable track records, happily working with international clients, and sourcing the best sustainable ingredients.

Richemont in-house beauty division-Chole (Image via Luxury Daily)

Richemont Beauty strategically moved to launch their new edition of the beauty brand called the 'Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté' on September 6, 2023, while appointing and declaring their new CEO, Boet Brinkgreve.

Through this move, the company is ready to expand and optimize its fragrance portfolio as its new senior executive committee member holds an impressive background in the fragrance industry.