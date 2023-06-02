Ping ‘excited to have’ US Amateur champion Sam Bennett after signing multi-year

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett made headlines after his stellar show at the 2023 Augusta Masters. The 23-year-old managed to rank high on the leaderboard of the tournament for the first three rounds before ending his campaign ranked T16.

He was praised for his sensible and fast game play at the Augusta National in April 2023, but this wasn't the first time he has been recognized for his play. When debuting as pro at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, news emerged that he has been signed by Ping, a golf equipment company, on a multi-year deal.

Bennett had been associated with the company since his early days as an amateur in the sport. John K. Solheim, Ping's CEO and Chairman, spoke about the new multi-year deal the two parties have agreed upon and said:

"We're excited to have Sam transition to our professional tour staff."

Sam Bennett at The 2023 Masters (via Getty Images)

Solheim praised Bennett's efforts at last year's U.S. Amateur Championship and this year's Masters Tournament. He feels the golfer has garnered enough popularity from his charismatic performance.

"His performance in winning last year's U.S. Amateur received a lot of attention but it was his remarkable play at the Masters that skyrocketed his popularity and made him one of the biggest stories of that week," Solheim said.

He added:

"He's an amazing talent who plays with a lot of confidence and passion, which should serve him well as he begins his professional career. We're looking forward to having Sam represent the Ping brand."

Sam Bennett was previously associated with Ping as an Amateur golfer. Now, as he transitions to pro, the company has signed him as an image and brand booster.

What is in the Sam Bennett's Ping bag?

Driver: Ping G430 LST

Ping G430 LST 3 Wood: Ping G430 MAX

Ping G430 MAX Hybrid: Ping G425

Ping G425 Irons: Ping iBlade

Ping iBlade Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro

Ping Glide Forged Pro Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4

Sam Bennett speaks on signing new multi-year deal with Ping

Sam Bennett had a sensational week at the Augusta National earlier this year. Playing alongside Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, he impressed several fans and experts with his gameplay. He also recieved the Silver Cup Trophy and Low Amateur title after finishing T16 on the leaderboard.

Sam Bennett at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (via Getty Images)

Bennett is currently debuting as a pro on the PGA Tour at the Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village. Ahead of the tournament, he spoke about his new multi-year deal with Ping and said:

"I've been playing Ping equipment since my junior golf days and my relationship with their team during that time has been a big reason for my success."

He praised the golf equipment company for their amazing services and the experience he has had with them till now.

"Besides making great equipment, they provide amazing service, making sure to properly fit me and custom-build the best clubs for my game," Bennett said.

"I'm very confident in my equipment, which allows me to go out and focus on winning tournaments. I'm excited to begin my journey as a professional knowing Ping will be with me every step of the way."

Sam Bennett has had a decent professional debut so far at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He currently stands at T17 and will look to jump higher as the tournament progresses.

