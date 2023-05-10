Is Sam Bennett playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? May 10, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers forward, has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Toronto's Michael Bunting last Thursday. Despite this, Bennett may still be able to take the ice tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the game where Bennett committed the infraction, he was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for the cross-check. Although he has been penalized for his actions, he has been a valuable player for the Panthers during the playoffs.

In eight games, he has recorded four goals and seven points, along with 30 penalty minutes and 39 hits.

In the regular season, Bennett scored 16 goals and earned 40 points in 63 games, while also delivering 150 hits. Despite the fine, his impressive playoff performance thus far may encourage the Panthers to include him in tonight's lineup against the Maple Leafs.

It remains to be seen whether Bennett will indeed play tonight or if the Panthers will opt to sit him out following his recent infraction. Nevertheless, his contributions on the ice during the playoffs have been significant, and he will likely continue to play a critical role for the Panthers in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

A look at Sam Bennett's NHL career

Sam Bennett's NHL career has been full of ups and downs since being selected by the Calgary Flames with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Bennett was highly touted coming out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he scored 54 goals and 131 points in 117 games with the Kingston Frontenacs.

However, Bennett's rookie season was derailed by a shoulder injury that required surgery, limiting him to just 11 games with Kingston and one with the Flames. Despite the setback, Bennett made an impact in the playoffs, playing in 11 games and gaining valuable experience at the NHL level.

The following season, Sam Bennett became a regular with the Flames, scoring 18 goals and 36 points. His most memorable moment came on January 13, 2016, when he became the third youngest player in NHL history to score four goals in a game, a feat previously accomplished by only Jack Hamilton and Bob Carpenter.

Sam Bennett's success continued on the international stage, where he represented Canada at the World Under-18 Championship in Russia and won a gold medal. He scored three goals and seven points in seven games, showcasing his offensive prowess and solidifying his status as a top prospect.

