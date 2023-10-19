“Place your bets!!” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s big praise for Brooks Koepka ahead of their LIV Golf quarterfinal match

The LIV Golf Team Championship is scheduled to take place this week in Miami. Fans are anxiously waiting to know the winner of this season. Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers will compete against Brooks Koepka's Smash GC in the quarterfinal on Friday, October 20.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, Mickelson spoke about Koepka and appreciated his performance this season. The LIV Golf shared a video of Mickelson from the press conference when he was discussing Koepka's game.

They posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption saying:

"Game recognizes game @PhilMickelson reflects on his Quarterfinals match up against @BKoepka."

Expand Tweet

A user in the comments section of the post wrote that people should place their bets on Koepka.

"Place ur bets!!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Fans reaction (Image via X/@livgolf_league)

Noticeably, Brooks Koepka is phenomenal with his game his season. He won the PGA Championship, the fifth major of his career, earlier this year and also finished runner-up at the Masters. He also earned a spot in the American Ryder Cup team and had some great finishes while playing on the LIV Golf. He won the Jeddah tournament last week.

Speaking about Koepka, Mickelson said:

"Brooks has played some of the best golf anybody in the world this year. He won the PGA. He played phenomenal in the majors. Here just won last week. There is a lot other guys I'd rather be playing against. So, I've got my work cut out for me. But I have the utmost respect for him and anytime I have a chance to play with or against him, I enjoy it and he is always professional to play with, play against. And I expect we're going to have a fun match."

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship will have its quarterfinal on Friday followed by the semifinal on Saturday and the final on Sunday, October 22. The top four teams in the LIV Golf standings at the end of the individual Jeddah event have difficulty qualifying for the semifinals while the other eight teams will compete in the quarterfinals.

LIV Golf Team Championship Quarterfinals pairings

The LIV Golf Miami team championship will have its quarterfinal round on Friday, October 20. Eight teams will compete in the tournament to secure a spot in the semi-finals, where they will face the four auto-qualified teams.

Stinger GC, who finished fourth in the LIV Golf standings will play against Ironsheads GC, Fireballs will compete against Majesticks GC, Ripper will face Cleeks GC and Smash will play against HyFlyers.

Here are the quarterfinal matches of the LIV Golf Miami tournament:

Stinger GC (5) vs. IronHeads GC (12)

Fireballs GC (6) vs. Majesticks GC (11)

Ripper GC (7) vs. Cleeks GC (10)

Smash GC (8) vs. HyFlyers GC (9)

4Aces, Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC have topped the standings and qualified for the Semifinals.