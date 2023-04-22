“Please send this to Cantlay!” – Fans react to 4Aces’ caddies holding a running race at LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf's fourth event of the year is underway in Australia from April 20 to 23. During the second round of the game, fans witnessed 4 Aces caddies racing on the golf course.

LIV Golf shared a video on their Twitter account. Golf fans' jumped into the comment section, asking to send the clip to Patrick Cantlay, who was brutally trolled online for playing slow at the Masters earlier this month.

Cantlay took a lot of time to hit a shot at the Masters. It irritated the other golfers as well. Brooks Koepka even highlighted this in his interview with the media. He said:

"The group in front of us was brutally slow, Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."

One user commented on a recent post from LIV Golf:

"Please send this to Cantlay!"

Some fans found the race pretty childish and jotted:

"We did shit like this at our high school pep rallies.."

Others claimed that it was more entertaining than LIV Golf.

"More entertaining than the golf. I might actually watch caddy races. Won’t watch LIV golf."

Some even mentioned that they had copied it from the PGA Tour WM Phoenix Open.

"Another WM thing they are copying."

"Just copying Phoenix now. Could this get any worse?"

After the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide, Talor Gooch registered his lead with a scoring deficit of 10.

LIV Golf attracts a huge crowd in Adelaide

LIV Golf has been under controversy ever since its inception. Fans were unhappy with the format and slammed the golfers who joined the series. The first season of the tournament was broadcast on its website and YouTube channel.

However, they finally signed a deal with The CW Network earlier this year, reaching the houses of millions of people. Nonetheless, even then, the stands were mostly empty.

But things changed at the Adelaide tournament, which is the home of LIV golfer Cameron Smith, the highest-ranked player to have joined the Saudi-backed series.

LIV Golf Adelaide has attracted more than 35K people in the first round of the tournament. The event is underway at The Grange golf course and will conclude on Sunday, April 23.

LIV Golf Adelaide Day 2 leaderboard

1. Talor Gooch: -20

T2. Louis Oosthuizen: -10

T2. Cameron Tringale: -10

T2. Brooks Koepka: -10

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10

T2. Pat Perez:-10

T2. Charl Schwartzel: -10

T8. Phil Mickelson: -9

T8. Anirban Lahiri: -9

T8. Dean Burmester: -9

T8. Harold Varner II: -9

T8. Cameron Smith: -9

T13. Sergio Garcia: -8

T13. Graeme McDowell: -8

T13. Henrik Stenson: -8

T13. Peter Uihlein: -8

T13. Dustin Johnson: -8

T13. Patrick Reed: -8

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Bubba Watson: -7

T19. Richard Bland: -7

T19. Bernd Wiesberger: -7

T19. David Puig: -7

T24. Charles Howell II: -6

T24. Brendan Steele: -6

T24. Danny Lee: -6

T24. Mito Pereira: -6

T24. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T24. Sebastian Munoz: -6

T24. Joaquin Niemann: -6

T31. Jason Kokrak: -5

T31. Branden Grace: -5

T31. Carlos Ortiz: -5

T31. Thomas Pieters: -5

T35. Lee Westwood: -4

T35. Marc Leishman: -4

T35. Chase Koepka: -4

T38. Paul Casey: -3

T38. Ian Poulter: -3

40. Scott Vincent: -2

41. James Pio: : -1

T42. Matthew Wolff: E

T42. Eugenio Charcarra: E

T44. Matt Jones: +1

T44. Sam Horsfield: +1

46. Jediah Morgan: +3

47. Martin Kaymer: +8

48. Sihwan Kim: +1 1

