"Pretty amazing to see the people reached out to me" - Billy Horschel grateful for overwhelming support after he opened up about his struggles

Billy Horschel has gone through a difficult period in his sports career. However, he feels confident it is a phase that is behind him and has missed no opportunity to thank his fans for supporting him through this time.

From TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Connecticut, Billy Horschel expressed on Tuesday that every day, many people have sent him messages and good wishes, which has been "pretty amazing".

Billy Horschel at the 2023 U.S. Open Championship (Image via Getty).

Here are some of his words to Golf Digest:

"It's been pretty, pretty amazing to see the people reached out to me, just sending messages and the messages themselves were great. But the thing that meant more to me is people taking time out of their day, even if it's for 30 seconds, to write a simple text message and try to help me out and everything. It's pretty cool and I appreciate everything. It's been surreal to see."

He added:

"Listen, we all struggle at this game and I'm not the first PGA Tour pro to play bad for an extended stretch. There are some people that think we should play well every week right. But golf's a tough game. Life's a tough game."

Obviously, Billy Horschel was also asked about the quality of his game. His results have been shaky at best over the past few months, but the American is feeling much better.

This is what he said:

"It's getting there. Still need to continue to hit some good shots and more regularly, but it's starting to turn around. Just gotta stay patient and not try to get ahead of myself."

How has the season been for Billy Horschel?

During the 2022-23 season, Billy Horschel has played 17 tournaments. His best result was two Top 10s (T7 in THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in 2022 and T9 in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play).

Another outstanding result was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished T11. However, he was cut in seven of the 17 tournaments played. In seven of the events in which he made the cut, he was outside the Top 25.

Billy Horschel at the Memorial Tournament, 2023 (Image via Getty).

In addition, he had some very unfortunate rounds during the season. For instance, his score of 84 in the first round of the Memorial Tournament, his 79 in the fourth round of the Masters Tournament, and also 79 in the second round of The Players Championship.

It is worth noting that the current season is far below what Billy Hoschel has shown in other periods. Suffice it to say, 2021-22 was a much better season for him, performance-wise.

Last season, Hoschel had one win, finished runner-up twice, and was cut in only four of the 22 tournaments in which he participated.

Billy Hoschel has a career of 317 tournaments on the PGA Tour, with seven victories, one of them in a major (the Masters Tournament 2022). In addition, he has finished runner-up nine times and has made the cut in 231 events.

