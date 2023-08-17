“Probably on the PGA Tour, but not necessarily” – Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson gives big hint on his 6 captain's picks

Zach Johnson, the captain of the United States in the Ryder Cup, recently hinted at his selections for the September event. He discussed his Ryder Cup team during a recent interview on the Golf Subpar podcast.

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark had previously qualified to represent America in the biennial tournament, while the captain chose the remainder of the team.

Zach intimated that his six captain picks will be Americans born in the United States. According to NUCLR Golf, he stated:

“Americans. 6 Americans, Born in the United States. And probably on the PGA TOUR, but not necessarily.”

Zach Johnson's comments offer fans hope that he may select LIV Golf players to represent America in the Ryder Cup.

In the podcast, Johnson also spoke about the chance of former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas making the cut.

“We’ve been communicating," Zach stated. "I would hope that he understands and he does. Open lines, we’re gonna keep the honesty train going, we’re gonna leave it all out there."

"I told him I don’t know what’s in store but he’s obviously still in consideration, he’s been a part of Team USA since 2017, guys wanna be around him, he’s great in the locker room, and obviously what he’s done inside the ropes in these cups has been well documented. His resume speaks for itself. But I also gotta look at all the other factors involved," he added.

The Ryder Cup in 2023 will take place in September in Rome.

"We deserve that spot" - When Bryson DeChambeau weighs on LIV golfers playing at the Ryder Cup

LIV golfers have been suspended to compete on the PGA Tour. However, after the Tour merged with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, there is a chance that golfers might compete in majors and other PGA Tour events. However, the officials are still working to set up proper criteria, which will allow the players to re-apply for membership in the Tours.

LIV golfers have been supportive of their series and often said in interviews that they should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup.

Back in May 2023, American golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who now plays on LIV Golf, said that they should be allowed to represent America in Rome this year. He believes that Ryder Cup is a team event where golfers play for their country, not for the series.

In a press conference, DeChambeau said:

"Like Brad Faxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a Tour, not playing for money. He’s right. If we’re good enough to be selected or even make it on the points through Majors, which is insane, we deserve that spot."

“I think that would be the most fair and opportune thing for LIV golfers considering the fields that we have, the Major champions we have, and the elite level of play that we have each and every week," he added.

It is pertinent to note that LIV golfers, including Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka, have been in great form and displayed incredible performance in their last few outings on the Saudi Circuit and also on majors.