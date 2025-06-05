‘Put the clubs away for a little while’: Sahith Theegala hints at indefinite break from golf after RBC Canadian Open withdrawal

Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour pro shared a message on his social media account to inform his fans about his decision.

Theegala's WD spot in the field was filled by Cameron Champ. The 27-year-old golfer was supposed to make his 16th start of 2025 in this week's RBC Canadian Open. However, hours before teeing off, Sahith Theegala put out a note on his Instagram account for his fans. He is suffering from a neck injury, and his doctors have advised him to take some rest.

As per his statement, his medical clearance seems indefinite. The Pepperdine graduate must undergo rest due to the persistent neck injury and pain, which has been bothering him for the last couple of weeks. Take a look at Sahith Theegala's statement here:

"Very disappointed to report that with a heavy heart I had to withdraw from one of my favorite events of the year. The @rbccanadianopen always treats players so well, and I was really excited to play the new venue @tpc_toronto this year.

"Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while, as I get treatment and some rest for an injury I've been battling the last few weeks, so this one stings. Wishing my great friends @rbc a wonderful week..."

Sahith Theegala's RBC Canadian Open withdrawal marks his third time missing a tournament in his last five starts of this season. His issues came to light mainly during his performance in the 2025 Truist Championship. Theegala was performing decently over the first two rounds.

However, during the third round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Sahith Theegala faced immense problems in his neck, which ultimately affected his round total. The golfer had to withdraw from the competition with an 8-over-par 78 in Round 3.

This same problem continued as he was about to compete at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Theegala ended up withdrawing from the PGA Championship, citing ongoing issues with his neck. These back-to-back withdrawals might present a hurdle for him in the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont CC.

Exploring Sahith Theegala's performances at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024 and 2023

The PGA Tour event was going to be held at TPC Toronto for the first time this year. However, as Theegala stated on his Instagram, the golfer would not be able to compete at one of his favourite events of the year.

Last year, Sahith Theegala missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. The golfer from the USA shot two rounds with respective scores of 74 (+4) and 71 (+1) at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. His best performance at the RBC Canadian Open was back in 2023. At Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Theegala shot four rounds with 73-70-71-69, finishing T38 on the leaderboard with a total 5 under par score.

He showcased a commendable performance during the last round of the 2023 PGA Tour event. Theegala ended round 4 without any bogeys, scoring three birdies throughout. He concluded the final 18 holes with a birdie on par 5 hole 18. The PGA Tour pro scored a total of 16 birdies through all four rounds of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

