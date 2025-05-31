5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament 2025 ft. Sahith Theegala

The second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament has come to an end, and the cut line has been set at 5-over. Several popular golfers missed the cut, including Sahith Theegala and J.J. Spaun.

Ad

The Memorial Tournament kicked off at Muirfield Village on Thursday, May 29. After the first round, Ben Griffin took the lead, and Collin Morikawa was in second place. On day two, Nick Taylor climbed to the top of the leaderboard, joining Ben Griffin in first place, with a total score of 7-under.

At the bottom of the leaderboard, Theegala struggled and finished the two rounds with a total of 7-over, failing to make the cut. Let’s take a closer look at five golfers who similarly underperformed and will not tee off at Muirfield Village this weekend.

Ad

Trending

5 golfers who failed to make the cut at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

#1 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Image Source: Imagn

American golfer Sahith Theegala has had an underwhelming season so far this year. His best result so far was in the Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T17 with a score of 3-under 285.

Ad

During the first round of the Memorial Tournament, Theegala shot three bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th. On day two, he shot two triple bogeys, three bogeys, and four birdies, finishing with a total of 7-over 151.

#2 J.J. Spaun

PGA Tour player J.J. Spaun - Image Source: Imagn

J.J. Spaun’s first PGA Tour victory came at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. Since then, he has been unable to secure a second title on the Tour. He narrowly missed the 2025 Players Championship title after losing the playoff to Rory McIlroy. He also finished at T2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic and T3 in the Sony Open.

Ad

Spaun’s first round at Muirfield Village was riddled with three bogeys, one double bogey, and a lone birdie across 18 holes. He shot five bogeys on day two and carded 6-over 150, narrowly missing the 5-over cut line.

#3 J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston - Image Source: Imagn

North Carolina-born J.T. Poston claimed his third PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children’s Open last year. He made the cut in the first two majors of the year— the Masters and the PGA Championship, finishing at T42 and T5 respectively.

Ad

Poston shot a total of one underwhelming birdie across his 36 holes at Muirfield Village. He went birdie-free in the first round and shot five bogeys. On day two, he similarly shot five bogeys and carded a total 9-over 153, four strokes away from the cut line.

#4 Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger - Image Source: Imagn

Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger has had six top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this year. He finished at T2 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and T3 in the RBC Heritage.

Ad

Berger’s journey at the 2025 Memorial Tournament came to an end after he shot three double bogeys and seven bogeys across 36 holes. He finished with 9-over 153 and will not be in the field this weekend.

#5 Brian Harman

Brian Harman - Image Source: Imagn

38-year-old Brian Harman claimed his first and only major championship title in the 2023 Open Championship. This year, he missed the cut at the American Express, Players Championship, and now, the Memorial Tournament.

Harman shot three double bogeys in his final round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament and carded 10-over 154. He finished three spots away from last position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More