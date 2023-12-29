“Put your phone away” – Tiger Woods, others reveal their ‘biggest pet peeve’ on the golf course

During the 2023 PNC Championship, the likes of Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, and Justin Thomas were asked about their biggest pet peeves. In terms of having a pet peeve, our favorite players are no different from us. From using the phone all the time to taking too much time to pick up the club, players had several interesting answers.

Tiger Woods revealed that he didn't like his son Charlie Woods being continuously on his phone, which isn't the rarest sight among today's teenagers.

"I just don't like the fact he [Charlie] stares at his phone all the time," said Woods. "Put your phone away, and then just look around."

Justin Thomas revealed his biggest pet peeve was his dad Mike rattling his pocket during the former's warm-up. He said:

"My dad, he, he always has a lot of change in his pocket, and he'll be back there doing this while I'm warming up and just kind of like, 'you want to stop doing that?'"

Steve Stricker's daughter Izzi also shared her biggest pet peeve which was his dad taking a lot of time in picking the club.

"OK, today, honestly, how much time he takes thinking about what club he's going to hit. Like back and forth, switches clubs 8 times. I swear, that gets annoying."

Stricker didn't hold back either. He said:

"I think the girls, I'm going to lump my other daughter Nikki into this, is just them telling me what to do. I think that's a pet peeve. You know, there's sometimes I'm like, Dad should have to say, right? That he should be able to say this is what's going to happen. And I get overruled 95% of the time. So I'm learning to bite my tongue."

He said that his daughters always overruled him and this was something he had now learned to grow with.

"I just go with the flow now," he added.

Tiger Woods not expected to participate at the Sentry - reports

According to CBS Sports' projected 2024 schedule, Tiger Woods is not expected to compete at the Sentry — the first event of the 2024 season. He hasn't played at the event since 2005.

Woods has had a great record at the Sentry, winning the event twice in playoffs when it was known as the Mercedes Championship. Besides, he also finished in the top ten in his other six appearances.

Tiger, who will turn 48 on Saturday (30 December), may not compete anytime soon before the Genesis Invitational, which will be played at the Riviera Golf Club in the third week of February.

This year, Woods competed in two official events and two nonofficial ones. He cut both the Genesis as well as the Masters. He returned to action at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 18th.

The American's last appearance was at the PNC Championship earlier this month, where he finished T5 along with his son Charlie. The 82-time winner on PGA Tour eyes to play one event each month in the PGA Tour 2024 season, including all four Major Championships.