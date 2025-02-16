“Put him on the team”: Keegan Bradley sends golf fans in frenzy as insane Genesis Invitational ace takes golf world by storm

Keegan Bradley is currently competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. The Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup skipper carded an ace on the third hole, and fans are absolutely loving it and sharing their views on X (formerly called Twitter).

Bradley stood on the 155 yards par 3 with a score of +2 and was placed T38 for the event. He played a flawless shot as the ball landed on the green and rolled into the hole to mark the second hole-in-one of the week on this hole, as previously Ludvig Aberg had done on Saturday.

The PGA Tour shared the video of this hole-in-one on its X account, and fans shared their views and thoughts in the comments section.

"PUT HIM ON THE TEAM"

"My captain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Fans appreciated Keegan Bradley for his ace and called him captain, as he will be leading Team USA at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Course.

"Let’s go Cap great shot 🇺🇸🏆," a fan wrote.

"Oh, Captain. My Captain! 🇺🇸," another fan said.

One fan wasn't happy with Bradley's reaction and said he should have been a bit more excited.

"Need a little more from [Keegan Bradley] here…it’s a hole in one…get excited," wrote a fan.

One user expressed their thoughts on the frequent aces that have occurred on the PGA Tour in the past couple of weeks.

"Are hole-in ones getting easier to pull off somehow? This is mental 🤯 AT&T ProAm: Rory + Lowry make Aces. WM Phoenix: Grillo makes an Ace. This week at the Genesis Inv: Aberg + now Bradley making Aces. That's FIVE hole-in-ones from the last three tournaments on tour 😅," a fan wrote.

Keegan Bradley at The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Source: Getty

Despite this hole-in-one, Keegan Bradley is not one of the favorites to win as he is placed T15 at -2 though nine holes, while the leader Patrick Rodgers, who is yet to begin his round, is at -8.

2025 Genesis Invitational prize money purse

Here's the complete prize money purse breakdown of the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

WIN: $4 million

2: $2.2 million

3: $1.4 million

4: $1 million

5: $840,000

6: $760,000

7: $700,000

8: $646,000

9: $600,000

10: $556,000

11: $514,000

12: $472,000

13: $430,000

14: $389,000

15: $369,000

16: $349,000

17: $329,000

18: $309,000

19: $289,000

20: $269,000

21: $250,000

22: $233,000

23: $216,000

24: $200,000

25: $184,000

26: $168,000

27: $161,000

28: $154,000

29: $147,000

30: $140,000

31: $133,000

32: $126,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $56,000

49: $54,000

50: $52,000

