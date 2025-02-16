“Put him on the team”: Keegan Bradley sends golf fans in frenzy as insane Genesis Invitational ace takes golf world by storm

Keegan Bradley is currently competing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. The Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup skipper carded an ace on the third hole, and fans are absolutely loving it and sharing their views on X (formerly called Twitter).
Bradley stood on the 155 yards par 3 with a score of +2 and was placed T38 for the event. He played a flawless shot as the ball landed on the green and rolled into the hole to mark the second hole-in-one of the week on this hole, as previously Ludvig Aberg had done on Saturday.
The PGA Tour shared the video of this hole-in-one on its X account, and fans shared their views and thoughts in the comments section.
"PUT HIM ON THE TEAM"
"My captain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"
Fans appreciated Keegan Bradley for his ace and called him captain, as he will be leading Team USA at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Course.
"Let’s go Cap great shot 🇺🇸🏆," a fan wrote.
"Oh, Captain. My Captain! 🇺🇸," another fan said.
One fan wasn't happy with Bradley's reaction and said he should have been a bit more excited.
"Need a little more from [Keegan Bradley] here…it’s a hole in one…get excited," wrote a fan.
One user expressed their thoughts on the frequent aces that have occurred on the PGA Tour in the past couple of weeks.
"Are hole-in ones getting easier to pull off somehow? This is mental 🤯 AT&T ProAm: Rory + Lowry make Aces. WM Phoenix: Grillo makes an Ace. This week at the Genesis Inv: Aberg + now Bradley making Aces. That's FIVE hole-in-ones from the last three tournaments on tour 😅," a fan wrote.
Despite this hole-in-one, Keegan Bradley is not one of the favorites to win as he is placed T15 at -2 though nine holes, while the leader Patrick Rodgers, who is yet to begin his round, is at -8.
2025 Genesis Invitational prize money purse
Here's the complete prize money purse breakdown of the 2025 Genesis Invitational.
- WIN: $4 million
- 2: $2.2 million
- 3: $1.4 million
- 4: $1 million
- 5: $840,000
- 6: $760,000
- 7: $700,000
- 8: $646,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $556,000
- 11: $514,000
- 12: $472,000
- 13: $430,000
- 14: $389,000
- 15: $369,000
- 16: $349,000
- 17: $329,000
- 18: $309,000
- 19: $289,000
- 20: $269,000
- 21: $250,000
- 22: $233,000
- 23: $216,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $184,000
- 26: $168,000
- 27: $161,000
- 28: $154,000
- 29: $147,000
- 30: $140,000
- 31: $133,000
- 32: $126,000
- 33: $119,000
- 34: $114,000
- 35: $109,000
- 36: $104,000
- 37: $99,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $56,000
- 49: $54,000
- 50: $52,000