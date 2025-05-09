  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PGA Tour 2025
  • Rain affected Truist Championship 2025 activate preferred lies for Round 2

Rain affected Truist Championship 2025 activate preferred lies for Round 2

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 09, 2025 11:20 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
A view of Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course during the 2025 Truist Championship [Image via Getty]

On Thursday, golf fans witnessed Round 1 of the 2025 Truist Championship. After four rounds of golf at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course, it was Keith Mitchell who took the solo lead with a score of 9-under par. Mitchell is closely followed by Denny McCarthy who finished the round 8-under par.

Ad

While fans expect a head-to-head battle in Round 2, PGA Tour have dropped an important update about the same. On the official X (fka Twitter) handle of PGA Tour Communications, the tour informed fans that preferred lies would be in affect during Round 2 of the Truist Championship.

The statement read:

"Preferred lies will be in effect for round two of the Truist Championship."

You can check the PGA Tour's statement below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For those unaware, preferred lies in golf is usually active when the conditions to play aren't the best. When preferred lies are active, a golfer is allowed to pick up the ball, clean it, and then play a shot, which otherwise would result in a penalty when preferred lies aren't active.

While Round 1 of the 2025 Truist Championship concluded without any interruptions, rain is expected to hamper Round 2. However, as of this writing, the Tour hasn't dropped any update about the round other than it being adjusted to approximately 8 - 10:01 a.m.(ET) in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.

Ad

Who all are playing in the 2025 Truist Championship?

The 2025 Truist Championship consists of some of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. However, the field is headlined by defending champion Rory McIlroy, and golfers like Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama to name a few.

Here is a detailed look at the field for the 2025 Truist Championship:

Top 50 on the FedEx Cup 2024:

Ad
  1. Collin Morikawa
  2. Sahith Theegala
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Russell Henley
  5. Adam Scott
  6. Sungjae Im
  7. Wyndham Clark
  8. Rory McIlroy
  9. Hideki Matsuyama
  10. Shane Lowry
  11. Sam Burns
  12. Viktor Hovland
  13. Justin Thomas
  14. Taylor Pendrith
  15. Ludvig Aberg
  16. Patrick Cantlay
  17. Robert MacIntyre
  18. Matthieu Pavon
  19. Tommy Fleetwood
  20. Keegan Bradley
  21. Byeong Hun An
  22. Tony Finau
  23. Aaron Rai
  24. Akshay Bhatia
  25. Chris Kirk
  26. Sepp Straka
  27. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  28. Tom Hoge
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Si Woo Kim
  31. Jason Day
  32. Davis Thompson
  33. Denny McCarthy
  34. Cam Davis
  35. Alex Noren
  36. Will Zalatoris
  37. Corey Conners
  38. Matt Fitzpatrick
  39. J.T. Poston
  40. Thomas Detry
  41. Stephan Jaeger
  42. Cameron Young
  43. Austin Eckroat
  44. Max Homa
  45. Adam Hadwin
  46. Max Greyserman
  47. Nick Dunlap
  48. Eric Cole

Current-Year Tournament Winners (Not Including Additional Events)

  1. Brian Campbell
  2. Harris English
  3. Joe Highsmith

Sponsor Exemptions

  1. Rickie Fowler
  2. Jordan Spieth
  3. Gary Woodland
  4. Keith Mitchell

Aon Next 10 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

Ad
  • Daniel Berger
  • Lucas Glover
  • Ben Griffin
  • Michael Kim
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • Justin Rose
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Nick Taylor
  1. Garrick Higgo
  2. Rasmus Højgaard
  3. Sam Stevens
  4. Michael Thorbjornsen
  5. Erik van Rooyen
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications