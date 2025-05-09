Rain affected Truist Championship 2025 activate preferred lies for Round 2

On Thursday, golf fans witnessed Round 1 of the 2025 Truist Championship. After four rounds of golf at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course, it was Keith Mitchell who took the solo lead with a score of 9-under par. Mitchell is closely followed by Denny McCarthy who finished the round 8-under par.

While fans expect a head-to-head battle in Round 2, PGA Tour have dropped an important update about the same. On the official X (fka Twitter) handle of PGA Tour Communications, the tour informed fans that preferred lies would be in affect during Round 2 of the Truist Championship.

The statement read:

"Preferred lies will be in effect for round two of the Truist Championship."

You can check the PGA Tour's statement below:

For those unaware, preferred lies in golf is usually active when the conditions to play aren't the best. When preferred lies are active, a golfer is allowed to pick up the ball, clean it, and then play a shot, which otherwise would result in a penalty when preferred lies aren't active.

While Round 1 of the 2025 Truist Championship concluded without any interruptions, rain is expected to hamper Round 2. However, as of this writing, the Tour hasn't dropped any update about the round other than it being adjusted to approximately 8 - 10:01 a.m.(ET) in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.

Who all are playing in the 2025 Truist Championship?

The 2025 Truist Championship consists of some of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. However, the field is headlined by defending champion Rory McIlroy, and golfers like Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama to name a few.

Here is a detailed look at the field for the 2025 Truist Championship:

Top 50 on the FedEx Cup 2024:

Collin Morikawa Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele Russell Henley Adam Scott Sungjae Im Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Hideki Matsuyama Shane Lowry Sam Burns Viktor Hovland Justin Thomas Taylor Pendrith Ludvig Aberg Patrick Cantlay Robert MacIntyre Matthieu Pavon Tommy Fleetwood Keegan Bradley Byeong Hun An Tony Finau Aaron Rai Akshay Bhatia Chris Kirk Sepp Straka Christiaan Bezuidenhout Tom Hoge Brian Harman Si Woo Kim Jason Day Davis Thompson Denny McCarthy Cam Davis Alex Noren Will Zalatoris Corey Conners Matt Fitzpatrick J.T. Poston Thomas Detry Stephan Jaeger Cameron Young Austin Eckroat Max Homa Adam Hadwin Max Greyserman Nick Dunlap Eric Cole

Current-Year Tournament Winners (Not Including Additional Events)

Brian Campbell Harris English Joe Highsmith

Sponsor Exemptions

Rickie Fowler Jordan Spieth Gary Woodland Keith Mitchell

Aon Next 10 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Justin Rose

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Garrick Higgo Rasmus Højgaard Sam Stevens Michael Thorbjornsen Erik van Rooyen

