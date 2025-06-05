RBC Canadian Open 2025 suffers sad fate as rain triggers severe loss of parking

The opening round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto didn’t just bring competitive golf, it also brought chaos for spectators. Persistent rainfall overnight and into Thursday (June 5) morning forced the closure of the tournament’s Blue Public Parking Lot, leaving event organizers scrambling to manage crowd movement.

The RBC Canadian Open’s official X handle issued an urgent update, stating that the Red Parking Lot had reached full capacity, leaving many attendees without designated parking. Fans who hadn’t yet arrived were advised to opt for ride-share services or public drop-off zones instead.

“Due to the heavy volume of rain received overnight through Thursday morning and the forced closure of the Blue Public Parking Lot, tournament parking in the Red Parking lot is at capacity for the remainder of the day,” read the statement.

Officials also mentioned that parking plans for upcoming rounds and details on ticket refunds or re-issuance would be shared later in the day.

According to weather reports, conditions remain damp, with a high of 19°C, 75% humidity and winds from the north at 13 km/h, further complicating logistics. Visibility, however, remains steady at 20 km.

Despite the disruption, the tournament continues as scheduled, with fans hoping the weather clears up for the rest of the week.

What are the tee timings for the Friday round at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

The second round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Friday, June 6, at TPC Toronto in Caledon, Ontario.

Here’s a full list of Round 2 tee times (All times in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

6:56 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

7:07 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:18 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

7:29 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

7:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

7:51 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

8:02 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

8:13 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie

8:24 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

8:35 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)

8:46 a.m. – William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford

8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:00 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

12:11 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

12:22 p.m. – Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

12:33 p.m. – Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

12:44 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

12:55 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton

1:06 p.m. – Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

1:17 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

1:28 p.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

1:39 p.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg

1:50 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson

2:01 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins

2:12 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid

6:56 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Højgaard

7:07 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles

7:18 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

7:29 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

7:40 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

7:51 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

8:02 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune

8:13 a.m. – David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk

8:24 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)

8:35 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard T. Lee

8:46 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

8:57 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

12:00 p.m. – Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, Dylan Wu

12:11 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

12:22 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

12:33 p.m. – Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

12:44 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

12:55 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

1:06 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

1:17 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

1:28 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson

1:39 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

1:50 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

2:01 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

2:12 p.m. – Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

