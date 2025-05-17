‘Realising you have 20 min instead of 40’: Michael Kim shares disappointment on PGA Championship’s rescheduling

Michael Kim recently expressed his disappointment with everything going on at the PGA Championship. The tournament took a dramatic turn during the third round when tee times were delayed due to weather conditions. Only the morning tee times have been consolidated, resulting in less time for players during the round. Kim was disappointed and posted about it on his X (previously Twitter) account.
Michael Kim discussed the tournament's postponement, stating that warm-up times had been cut in half for them. It was originally scheduled for 40 minutes, but owing to weather concerns, it was reduced to 20 minutes. He voiced his disappointment, saying:
"All for naught now, but all the early tee time guys weren’t too happy that our tee times weren’t delayed after that initial delay. Doesn’t make sense when certain guys’ warm up gets cut by 20min and certain guys can go thru their normal warmups."
A section of fans reacted negatively to Kim's post, arguing that they are professionals and should know how to cope with it. Kim also responded with a comment on his previous post, addressing such comments, stating that this will most likely not affect their results. However, he felt that it would impact the thinking of all players who will most likely be competing in the first rounds, stating:
"“Boo hoo, y’all are pros, deal with it.” We get it, prob won’t affect our scores much if at all, but not hitting any balls and then realizing you have 20 min instead of 40 was a bit jarring without any warning"
So far, Michael Kim has had a good tournament at Quail Hollow. He made the cut and is playing at the weekend with a total score of one stroke above par. His specific tee times for round 3 are yet to be confirmed, but they will be announced shortly.
How much has Michael Kim made from golf in 2025?
Michael Kim has had a roller coaster year with his game this season. He missed the cut in multiple tournaments, but also finished second in big tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open. Kim has earned $2,988,673 from tournaments in the ongoing season.
Here is a detailed view of his earnings this season:
Jan 9–12 | Sony Open in Hawaii
- Position: Missed Cut
- Earnings: --
Jan 16–19 | The American Express
- Position: T43
- Earnings: $27,236
Jan 22–25 | Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: Missed Cut
- Earnings: --
Feb 6–9 | WM Phoenix Open
- Position: T2
- Earnings: $818,800
Feb 13–16 | The Genesis Invitational
- Position: T13
- Earnings: $384,250
Feb 20–23 | Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Position: T13
- Earnings: $137,083
Feb 27–Mar 2 | Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Position: T6
- Earnings: $310,500
Mar 6–9 | Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Position: 4
- Earnings: $1,000,000
Mar 13–17 | THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: Missed Cut
- Earnings: --
Mar 20–23 | Valspar Championship
- Position: T28
- Earnings: $55,843
Mar 27–30 | Texas Children's Houston Open
- Position: T32
- Earnings: $51,910
Apr 10–13 | Masters Tournament
- Position: T27
- Earnings: $158,550
Apr 17–20 | RBC Heritage
- Position: T54
- Earnings: $44,500
May 8–11 | Truist Championship
- Position: Withdrawn
- Earnings: --