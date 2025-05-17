‘Realising you have 20 min instead of 40’: Michael Kim shares disappointment on PGA Championship’s rescheduling

Michael Kim recently expressed his disappointment with everything going on at the PGA Championship. The tournament took a dramatic turn during the third round when tee times were delayed due to weather conditions. Only the morning tee times have been consolidated, resulting in less time for players during the round. Kim was disappointed and posted about it on his X (previously Twitter) account.

Ad

Michael Kim discussed the tournament's postponement, stating that warm-up times had been cut in half for them. It was originally scheduled for 40 minutes, but owing to weather concerns, it was reduced to 20 minutes. He voiced his disappointment, saying:

"All for naught now, but all the early tee time guys weren’t too happy that our tee times weren’t delayed after that initial delay. Doesn’t make sense when certain guys’ warm up gets cut by 20min and certain guys can go thru their normal warmups."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A section of fans reacted negatively to Kim's post, arguing that they are professionals and should know how to cope with it. Kim also responded with a comment on his previous post, addressing such comments, stating that this will most likely not affect their results. However, he felt that it would impact the thinking of all players who will most likely be competing in the first rounds, stating:

"“Boo hoo, y’all are pros, deal with it.” We get it, prob won’t affect our scores much if at all, but not hitting any balls and then realizing you have 20 min instead of 40 was a bit jarring without any warning"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, Michael Kim has had a good tournament at Quail Hollow. He made the cut and is playing at the weekend with a total score of one stroke above par. His specific tee times for round 3 are yet to be confirmed, but they will be announced shortly.

How much has Michael Kim made from golf in 2025?

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

Michael Kim has had a roller coaster year with his game this season. He missed the cut in multiple tournaments, but also finished second in big tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open. Kim has earned $2,988,673 from tournaments in the ongoing season.

Ad

Here is a detailed view of his earnings this season:

Jan 9–12 | Sony Open in Hawaii

Position: Missed Cut

Earnings: --

Jan 16–19 | The American Express

Position: T43

Earnings: $27,236

Jan 22–25 | Farmers Insurance Open

Position: Missed Cut

Earnings: --

Feb 6–9 | WM Phoenix Open

Position: T2

Earnings: $818,800

Feb 13–16 | The Genesis Invitational

Position: T13

Earnings: $384,250

Feb 20–23 | Mexico Open at Vidanta

Position: T13

Earnings: $137,083

Feb 27–Mar 2 | Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Position: T6

Earnings: $310,500

Mar 6–9 | Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Ad

Position: 4

Earnings: $1,000,000

Mar 13–17 | THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: Missed Cut

Earnings: --

Mar 20–23 | Valspar Championship

Position: T28

Earnings: $55,843

Mar 27–30 | Texas Children's Houston Open

Position: T32

Earnings: $51,910

Apr 10–13 | Masters Tournament

Position: T27

Earnings: $158,550

Apr 17–20 | RBC Heritage

Position: T54

Earnings: $44,500

May 8–11 | Truist Championship

Position: Withdrawn

Earnings: --

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More