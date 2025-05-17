  • home icon
  • Golf
  • ‘Realising you have 20 min instead of 40’: Michael Kim shares disappointment on PGA Championship’s rescheduling

‘Realising you have 20 min instead of 40’: Michael Kim shares disappointment on PGA Championship’s rescheduling

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 17, 2025 17:36 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Michael Kim recently expressed his disappointment with everything going on at the PGA Championship. The tournament took a dramatic turn during the third round when tee times were delayed due to weather conditions. Only the morning tee times have been consolidated, resulting in less time for players during the round. Kim was disappointed and posted about it on his X (previously Twitter) account.

Ad

Michael Kim discussed the tournament's postponement, stating that warm-up times had been cut in half for them. It was originally scheduled for 40 minutes, but owing to weather concerns, it was reduced to 20 minutes. He voiced his disappointment, saying:

"All for naught now, but all the early tee time guys weren’t too happy that our tee times weren’t delayed after that initial delay. Doesn’t make sense when certain guys’ warm up gets cut by 20min and certain guys can go thru their normal warmups."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A section of fans reacted negatively to Kim's post, arguing that they are professionals and should know how to cope with it. Kim also responded with a comment on his previous post, addressing such comments, stating that this will most likely not affect their results. However, he felt that it would impact the thinking of all players who will most likely be competing in the first rounds, stating:

"“Boo hoo, y’all are pros, deal with it.” We get it, prob won’t affect our scores much if at all, but not hitting any balls and then realizing you have 20 min instead of 40 was a bit jarring without any warning"
Ad
Ad

So far, Michael Kim has had a good tournament at Quail Hollow. He made the cut and is playing at the weekend with a total score of one stroke above par. His specific tee times for round 3 are yet to be confirmed, but they will be announced shortly.

How much has Michael Kim made from golf in 2025?

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

Michael Kim has had a roller coaster year with his game this season. He missed the cut in multiple tournaments, but also finished second in big tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open. Kim has earned $2,988,673 from tournaments in the ongoing season.

Ad

Here is a detailed view of his earnings this season:

Jan 9–12 | Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Earnings: --

Jan 16–19 | The American Express

  • Position: T43
  • Earnings: $27,236

Jan 22–25 | Farmers Insurance Open

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Earnings: --

Feb 6–9 | WM Phoenix Open

  • Position: T2
  • Earnings: $818,800

Feb 13–16 | The Genesis Invitational

  • Position: T13
  • Earnings: $384,250

Feb 20–23 | Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Position: T13
  • Earnings: $137,083

Feb 27–Mar 2 | Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

  • Position: T6
  • Earnings: $310,500

Mar 6–9 | Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Ad
  • Position: 4
  • Earnings: $1,000,000

Mar 13–17 | THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Earnings: --

Mar 20–23 | Valspar Championship

  • Position: T28
  • Earnings: $55,843

Mar 27–30 | Texas Children's Houston Open

  • Position: T32
  • Earnings: $51,910

Apr 10–13 | Masters Tournament

  • Position: T27
  • Earnings: $158,550

Apr 17–20 | RBC Heritage

  • Position: T54
  • Earnings: $44,500

May 8–11 | Truist Championship

  • Position: Withdrawn
  • Earnings: --
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications