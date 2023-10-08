Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava found themselves in a heated argument at the 2023 Ryder Cup held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome. During Saturday evening, McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were paired in the four-balls against Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

The argument began when Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava celebrated his golfer's 35-foot putt for birdie. It irritated McIlroy, who asked LaCava to move while he was lining up for his putt. The disagreement continued in the car park, as both McIlroy and LaCava were unhappy about the incident on the 18th green.

Recently, vice-captain Fred Couples gave some new information about the incident and debated on whether it was respectful or not. He said according to the Mirror:

“I asked Joe LaCava what was said. He said Rory looked at him and said, 'Moooove' and he made the ‘ooo’ last a little longer,” Couples said. “Joe replied, ‘Relax Rory.’ Then people think he shushed Rory when he did that hand gesture."

The situation got even more heated and Rory McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, also chimed in to talk to LaCava about the situation.

“Little Harry Diamond, who we all love too, caddies for Rory, then he chimed in. Joe said, ‘I don’t have time for you.’ Then Joe turned to get out of the way.”

Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava share heated argument in the parking lot at Ryder Cup

Couples said that Shane Lowry and Thomas Bjorn were also screaming things at LaCava. He felt that they did not do anything wrong and were just protecting their number one player.

“No one did anything wrong, he [LaCava] didn’t bump into him [McIlroy], he didn’t stand over him, it wouldn’t be a 15-yard penalty in college football for taunting. Was Joe right? Probably not. [But] did anyone disrespect the European team?”

It was a delicate matter that was eventually sorted out as both teams got on their own ways. Team Europe ended up lifting the trophy with a score of 16.5 to 11.5. Rory McIlroy scored four points for the team and was the highest point scorer of the Ryder Cup.