Relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim sends haters a message while flaunting his swing

Due to his inconsistent performance, Anthony Kim was dropped from the 53 golfers playing in LIV Golf. His last tournament for the Saudi-backed league was the LIV Golf Indianapolis that took place at The Club at Chatham Hills. While it was a step down for him, Kim has claimed on his various social media accounts how vital it was for him to play golf again. Recently, he added another post to his X, this time for the fans who have been giving him hate after his dropping from the tour.Anthony Kim posted a few videos on his X account showing his golf swing practice session on a golf course. Interestingly, he highlighted in the caption of the X post that there are many fans who hate him for playing golf on a course where they are not permitted to even enter. Kim's caption read: &quot;Lotta people h8 N from outside the club they can’t even get in. LEGGGGO😂&quot;Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_GolfLINKLotta people h8 N from outside the club they can’t even get in. LEGGGGO😂Talking about his performance at LIV Golf Indianapolis, Anthony Kim played pretty decently, finishing with a total score of 2 over par and tied for 51st position in the tournament. He was able to post rounds of 73, 74 and 68. Kim's best result of the season came at the LIV Golf Miami, where he finished tied for 29th with a total score of 8 over par.Kim also shared a post on his Instagram account about his participation in LIV Golf. He also mentioned how playing the game in LIV Golf helped him make significant progress in his struggle against mental illness and addiction, which he developed during his 12-year absence. A short portion of the caption of that Instagram post said: &quot;On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time. I have lots of thoughts on the last 2 years, my journey in recovery from mental illness &amp; addiction.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim also shared a dedicated post with his friends and family, emphasizing how important his daughter is in his life.Anthony Kim posted a thank-you message for his family and followersLIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One - Source: GettyAnthony Kim made it clear when he joined LIV Golf that he wanted to be a great parent and an idol to her daughter, Bella. The golfer noted in his Instagram post that regardless of the outcome, his family and supporters are always by his side. He shared a post with photos from when he was playing golf with his daughter.The caption of the post read: &quot;Regardless of my results my family @emilybstanley BELLA &amp; I wanna sincerely thank His excellency &amp; every1 involved w @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers &amp; fans 4 their support. If I have learned anything in sobriety it’s 2 have gratitude &amp; that is exactly wat I feel from this experience. Thank u again ❤️ the grind doesn’t stop here🔥 #sober #girldad #gratitude www.anthonykimofficial.com&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow that he is no longer on LIV Golf, Anthony Kim has stated that his future plans will be posted on his personal website.