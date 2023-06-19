“Remember Patrick Reed’s habit?” – Fans react to Wyndham Clark’s controversial ball movement at the US Open 2023

Wyndham Clark won the US Open 2023 on Sunday. The golfer clinched his maiden major title and his second-ever win on the Tour by edging past the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in the final round. However, his win is now being overshadowed by a controversial ball movement.

According to several fans, Clark allegedly moved the ball while deciding on the shot. The incident took place during the final round of the US Open when the champion golfer made a divisive move affecting the ball’s position. According to several videos surfacing online, Clark’s ball moved from its original position as he put a club near it in the rough.

The 29-year-old golfer was deciding on the iron to use for his shot when the alleged move happened. However, the movement on the ball was too subtle to spot by the naked eye. Later, fans took to social media to slam the action from the golfer, which eventually started a big controversy. Several fans have since come forward demanding action against Clark. Many even drew parallels to LIV’s Patrick Reed, who is famous for his controversial brushes with rules on the golf course.

Here is a video shared by @NUCLRGOLF on Twitter:

Fans react to Wyndham Clark’s controversial 'ball movement'

Katharine @Pulpfiction3 @NUCLRGOLF Regardless if the ball moved, a player shouldn’t place a wedge like this. Remember Patrick Reed’s habit? @NUCLRGOLF Regardless if the ball moved, a player shouldn’t place a wedge like this. Remember Patrick Reed’s habit?

While many slammed Clark and called for a penalty against him, several others backed the golfer. In Clark’s defence, a few enthusiasts explained that the ball can oscillate as long as it does not change position. They noted that the ball oscillated because of the conditions and wasn’t affected by Clark’s action.

Berry Henson @BerryHenson @NUCLRGOLF I had this conversation with USGA earlier in the week. It’s allowed to oscillate as long as it doesn’t change positions in the rough. Ie can’t move from its position. @NUCLRGOLF I had this conversation with USGA earlier in the week. It’s allowed to oscillate as long as it doesn’t change positions in the rough. Ie can’t move from its position.

C. Durko @Crease_d @NUCLRGOLF The grass moved ball was in the same place @NUCLRGOLF The grass moved ball was in the same place

jammy @jamesmarshall17 @NUCLRGOLF Doesn’t matter if it went back to its original position @NUCLRGOLF Doesn’t matter if it went back to its original position

1998 CFB National Champs Tulane @aau19998745 @NUCLRGOLF Ball is allowed to move if it returns to its original spot in its own, which it appears to have done. @NUCLRGOLF Ball is allowed to move if it returns to its original spot in its own, which it appears to have done.

Matthew Kloetzer @mkloetz @NUCLRGOLF It blows my mind how many people sit at home and post these videos and tag USGA or PGA Tour. Same people probably play jungle rules in all their rounds of golf. @NUCLRGOLF It blows my mind how many people sit at home and post these videos and tag USGA or PGA Tour. Same people probably play jungle rules in all their rounds of golf.

It is pertinent to note that the alleged ball movement was not noted by officials at the LACC. Wyndham Clark didn’t face any action for the same, despite demands from fans. However, the controversy around the move continues to rage online. The USGA is yet to react to the incident and many fans are tagging the officials on videos online to take note of the incident.

As it stands, Wyndham Clark is the US Open 2023 champion and the golfer is currently celebrating his maiden major championship title.

