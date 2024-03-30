REPORT: Major winners and Ryder Cup stars ft. Brooks Koepka, Tyrell Hatton withdraw from 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton have reportedly withdrawn from the 2024 Olympic Games. The most anticipated Paris Olympics will take place this summer, and fans are highly excited to know which golfer will tee off at the historic tournament.

Although the final list of Olympic qualifiers will be announced before the event, a recent report by ElPeriodiGolf suggested that Koepka and Hatton have already withdrawn from the race.

Qualification for the Olympics is determined by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The top 15 players in the OWGR qualify for the Olympics, with a limit of four players per country. If any country does not have players in the top 15, then two players per country are eligible from the top OWGR ranking.

Given the qualification criteria, it appears challenging for Brooks Koepka, a five-time Major winner, to secure a spot. Koepka competes in the LIV Golf circuit, where players do not earn OWGR Points. Currently sitting outside the top 30 in the OWGR, he is unlikely to qualify.

On the other hand, Ryder Cup star golfer Tyrrell Hatton may have a chance to qualify. Despite also competing in LIV Golf, Hatton holds the 16th position in the OWGR.

His eligibility to compete in Majors could potentially boost his ranking, allowing him to surpass fellow English golfers such as Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, ranked 9th and 10th, respectively, and earn a spot on the Olympic team for his country. However, reports suggest that Hatton has withdrawn from the Olympics.

In addition to Koepka and Hatton, former World No.1 and Major champion Adam Scott reportedly withdrew from the Olympics 2024 along with Marcel Siem, Thomas Pieters, and Louis Oosthuizen.

Scottie Scheffler secures a place in 2024 Olympic Games: Report

While some golfers reportedly withdrew from the Olympics, Scottie Scheffler, the current World No.1, secures his spot in the prestigious tournament.

The American golfer is currently leading the OWGR, and his projected rank for June 2024 suggests that he will be representing his country at the Olympics. As per the mathematical calculation by Nosferatu, the former Masters winner will make his Olympic debut in 2024.

Scheffler would be most likely to be joined by current World No.4 Wyndham Clark, No.5 Xander Schauffele, and No.9 Brian Harman. However, Patrick Cantlay is also in the queue, and if he maintains his good form until June 2024, he might be a member of the American team at the Olympics.

It is important to note that Schauffele had played in the Olympics in 2021 and won a gold medal for his country. Only time will tell who will make it to the Olympics in 2024.

The golf tournaments of the Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from August 1 to 10 at the Le Golf National.