Reports: LIV Golf signs a multi-year deal with Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf has widened its roots in countries around the world. The 2023 edition of the series will have 14 events, unlike eight in the inaugural season. While most of the events are limited to the USA, a few of them will take place in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

LIV Golf extended its wings to seven different countries in 2023 and a new report claimed that Sentosa Golf Club has agreed to sign a multi-year deal to host the LIV Golf. The Straits Times stated that the deal will run for six years until 2028.

It is important to note that LIV Golf's fifth event of the year will be held in Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. Speaking about the upcoming event, SGC general manager Andrew Johnson said:

“Having LIV at Sentosa is an exciting development for the golf ecosystem in Singapore and Asia as it brings some of the world’s best golfers to our country to compete on our world-class golf course.

"Additionally, the partnership with LIV Golf will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of golf tourism in Singapore, bringing in visitors from all over the world to experience our stunning golf courses and enhancing the golf ecosystem in Singapore and our attractions on Sentosa Island.”

The event will be back with 48 players from 12 teams competing to win the winner's share of the purse of $20 million. The game will be held in a 54-hole format.

"It grow to 18 events" - Jed Morgan disappointed with limited LIV Golf events

LIV golfer Jed Morgan was disappointed with the series having only 14 events in a year. In his recent interview with News.Au, the golfer explained that he wants to play more LIV Golf events and suggested that officials should increase the number of matches to 18.

Morgan said:

“There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row, and getting some form that way.

"I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14. You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp.

“If they don’t change that in the future, and LIV does everything right (to be awarded points), the world ranking system’s broken. It’s actually already broken. It’s already pretty screwed up."

LIV Golf has 14 events on its schedule in 2023. The fourth will take place next week from April 21 to 23 at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia followed by the Singapore event, which will take place from April 28 to 30.

The Saudi-backed series' last individual event of 2023 will take place from October 20 to 22 at the Trump National Doral, followed by a team event that is scheduled from November 3 to 5 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

