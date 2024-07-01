Richard Bland challenges OWGR Rankings, credits Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golfers for US Senior Open victory- "It's made me a better player”

LIV Golfer Richard Bland's debut on the PGA Tour Champions has been nothing short of spectacular. Not only did he win the 2024 Senior PGA Championship, but he has now gone on to win the 2024 US Senior Open as well. Bland won his US Senior Open against Hiroyuki Fujita in a sudden-death play-off.

Richard Bland caught up to Fujita on the final day, forcing him into a play-off with a score of -13. Both golfers first played the 10th hole of the Newport Country Club. They then proceeded to play the 18th hole three times before Fujita missed a par putt. It allowed Bland to seize the opportunity to take the win.

Richard Bland joined the LIV Golf Series in 2022 and is a part of the Cleeks GC. Bland credited playing against the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm on the LIV Golf Series with improving his game. He said that despite slipping down the world rankings, these were some of the best players in the world. Speaking via Golf.com, he said:

Trending

“I’m a way better golfer than I was back then, but I think that’s the caliber of players that I’m playing against on LIV. To play against Bryson, who won just the other week at Pinehurst, to play against him, to play against Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, D.J., Brooks, they’re the best players in the world. I don’t care what the world ranking says."

Richard Bland became the first golfer on the PGA Tour Champions to have his first two wins on the tour be major victories.

Richard Bland's back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour Champions beyond his 'wildest dreams'

The final round of the US Senior Open was postponed to Monday due to dangerous weather. Despite the challenges, Bland managed to hold his nerves and make a run for the trophy. Speaking via LIV Golf, Bland said:

“This is very special. I’m struggling to put this into words right now. We were chasing (Fujita) all week. I think he had the lead pretty much wire to wire. I’m thrilled beyond words to be standing here. To get this one as well, to go 2 for 2, is beyond my wildest dreams."

Following are the top 20 finishers at the 2024 Senior US Open:

Win: Richard Bland, -2

P2: Hiroyuki Fujita

T3: Richard Green, -10

T3: Steve Stricker, -9

T5: Thongchai Jadee, -8

T5: Bob Estes, -8

7: Vijay Singh, -7

T8: Ernie Els, -6

T8: Stephen Ames, -6

T8: Paul Stankowski, -6

11: Peter Baker, -5

T12: Cameron Percy, -4

T12: Y.E. Yang, -4

T12: Steven Alker, -4

T12: Rocco Mediate, -4

T16: Alex Cejka, -3

T16: Olin Browne, -3

T16: Birk Nelson, -3

T16: Padraig Harrington, -3

T16: Jerry Kelly, -3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback