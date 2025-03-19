Rickie Fowler announced as a candidate for co-chairman of PGA’s Player Advisory Council 

Rickie Fowler was announced as a candidate for the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council's co-chairman. He will face Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell in the elections.

According to the official statement released by the PGA Tour, the two "leading vote-getters" will replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson as the Player Directors of the PGA Tour Policy Board on January 1, 2026.

If elected, they will join Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, and Camilo Villegas as co-chairmen. The election for the co-chairman spot will conclude at 5 p.m. ET on April 14, 2025.

This year, Rickie Fowler is a part of the 'Fans & Sponsors' PAC subcommittee while McNealy and Mitchell are in 'Business Affairs'. Each PAC member has to serve on one PAC subcommittee. They were established in 2024.

Fowler is one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. However, he has been struggling with his form on the course lately. He had pulled out of the upcoming 2025 Valspar Championship. This decision could cost him the Masters this year.

The 36-year-old was last seen at the Players Championship last week where he posted a rather forgettable score of 12-over and finished 71st. However, his TGL team, New York Golf Club, prevailed over Los Angeles Golf Club on Monday (March 17) to secure a spot in the inaugural TGL Championship next week.

Exploring the 2025 Player Directors and Player Advisory Council ft. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler at TGL playoffs (Source: Imagn)

Several marquee names are Player Advisory Council members or are Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board. These roles are significant in the league.

For example, Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott are heavily involved in the PGA Tour x LIV Golf peace deal negotiations. The duo had even visited the White House to discuss the deal with US President Donald Trump, alongside PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Here is the full list of 2025 Player Directors and Player Advisory Council:

PGA TOUR Player Directors:

Patrick Cantlay

Peter Malnati

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Camilo Villegas

Tiger Woods

2025 Player Advisory Council:

Sam Burns

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Kevin Kisner

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Seamus Power

Scottie Scheffler

Brandt Snedeker

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

This will be the first time that Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, Max McGreevy, and Gary Woodland will serve on the Advisory Council. The rest of them will return this year after having served in 2024.

