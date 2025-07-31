Rickie Fowler echoes Scottie Scheffler’s hot take on ‘two minutes’ winning feeling

Scottie Scheffler let out his unfiltered inner thoughts when he claimed that the winning feeling is only “awesome for two minutes.” Speaking ahead of The Open Championship, which he eventually won, the World No.1 said that happiness on winning events doesn’t last. Interestingly, Rickie Fowler has now come out to agree with the hot take.Scheffler, who won two majors this season alone, said he immediately gets grounded after a win while discussing the next event. On Thursday, Fowler echoed the emotion and said the “actual moment” of winning feeling is “pretty brief and quick,” as his rival stated. Extending on his point, the six-time PGAT winner claimed that players “don't really get time to necessarily celebrate” due to their schedule.The 36-year-old stated that “life doesn’t stop” but players need to “ride the wave of just quality golf in general” to enjoy the process. Furthermore, he added that players, unlike in-form Scheffler, needs to keep their expectations intact at events.Sharing his take on Scottie Scheffler’s take on fleeting winning feeling, Rickie Fowler said on Day 1 of Wyndham Championship, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, you can ride the wave a bit whether it's a win or a good finish. I feel like there's - if you're just taking or measuring success off winning, other than where Scottie (Scheffler)’s been the last few years, you're going to be disappointed quite often… So yeah, the wins, a lot of times you don't really get either much time or time to necessarily celebrate, you might be playing the following week, but there are times to look back and reflect. It's the good memories.But as far as the actual moment, yeah, like Scottie said, it's pretty brief and quick. It's like life doesn’t stop; it keeps going. But there is something to like what some of the other guys have said is you can kind of build off that or ride the wave of just quality golf in general. It doesn't necessarily have to be a win.”Scottie Scheffler struggles finding meaning in successScottie Scheffler is having a stellar season, winning four, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. This comes as a follow up to his PGA Tour Player of the Year winning 2024 season. However, the golfer isn’t too contempt with the winning feeling. Speaking ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush, the 29-year-old questioned the ‘point’ of success.Replying to a media query on the longest celebration he’s had after a victory, the four-time major champion said he “wrestles” on finding meaning to winning tournaments. The 2024 Masters champ added that winning feels “awesome for two minutes” and then he moves on to the next event. The ace golfer dubbed himself a “sicko” while stating that he doesn’t “understand the point.”Speaking in a Tuesday presser ahead of the British Open, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by The Guardian:“There’s a lot of people that make it to what they thought was going to fulfil them in life, and you get there, you get to No.1 in the world, and they’re like what’s the point?... That’s something that I wrestle with on a daily basis. It’s like showing up at the Masters every year; it’s like why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly?...I don’t know because, if I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes. Then we’re going to get to the next week, hey, you won two majors this year; how important is it for you to win the FedEx Cup playoffs? And we’re back here again… So, we really do; we work so hard for such little moments. I’m kind of sicko; I love putting in the work… But at the end of the day, sometimes I just don’t understand the point.”It is pertinent to note that Scheffler, who has been the No.1 OWGR-ranked player for 150 weeks, is often compared to Tiger Woods. However, the golfer has often dismissed the comparisons while lauding the 15x major champion.