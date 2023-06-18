Rickie Fowler final round tee times: When will the event leader resume play at the US Open 2023?

As the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club reaches its thrilling conclusion, one name has captivated the attention of golf fans worldwide - Rickie Fowler.

Throughout the tournament, Fowler has showcased exceptional form and resilience, placing himself in prime position to secure his first major title. With a chance to etch his name in golfing history, Fowler's every move is eagerly anticipated as he prepares for the final round of the US Open 2023.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three

The rise of Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler's career has been marked by consistent success and near-misses at major championships. With four top-three finishes at the other three majors, Fowler has proven himself as a formidable contender. However, a major victory remains elusive. This year's US Open presents a golden opportunity for him to finally break that duck and etch his name in golf history.

Fowler's strong track record

Entering the final round, Rickie Fowler finds himself tied atop the leaderboard at 10 under par alongside Wyndham Clark. Their consistent performances throughout the tournament have put them in prime position to contend for the prestigious US Open title. Rickie Fowler's familiarity with the pressure of being in contention, coupled with his past success at this tournament, makes him a strong contender to lift the trophy.

Rickie Fowler's past performances at the US Open demonstrate his ability to rise to the occasion. In 2014, he finished as the runner-up, narrowly missing out on the title. This near-miss, combined with his consistent showings at other majors, highlights his ability to thrive under the heightened pressure of the final round. With the experience gained from previous campaigns, Fowler will undoubtedly draw upon these lessons as he seeks his first major victory.

Tee Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern

The final round of the US Open promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and golf enthusiasts will want to know exactly when Rickie Fowler will resume play. According to the official tee times, Fowler is scheduled to tee off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. This prime-time slot adds an extra layer of excitement to his pursuit of glory, as fans and viewers will be able to witness his every shot as the final round unfolds.

The final push

With Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark tied at the top, the final round promises to be a battle of nerves and skill. Fowler's tee time indicates that he will be part of one of the last groups to tee off, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding his performance. The later tee time provides him with an opportunity to assess the leaderboard and the conditions, allowing him to strategize and adapt his game plan accordingly.

Chasing the trophy

The ultimate prize at stake in the US Open is not only the glory of victory but also a substantial $20 million prize purse. This lucrative reward serves as an additional incentive for Fowler to give his best on the final day. As the rounds progress and the tension mounts, Fowler's focus, resilience, and ability to stay composed will be paramount in his quest for a major breakthrough.

The final round of the US Open 2023 is set to be a gripping battle, with Rickie Fowler in a prime position to claim his maiden major championship. As he prepares to resume play at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, Fowler carries the weight of expectations and the hopes of his fans.

With his previous successes and his experience at this tournament, Fowler has the necessary tools to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. All eyes will be on Fowler as he seeks to solidify his place among golf's elite by capturing the US Open title.

