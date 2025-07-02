Rickie Fowler open to Ryder Cup assistant role amid rumors

Keegan Bradley is currently setting up his Ryder Cup captaincy team, and Rickie Fowler is among the names being rumored as a possible assistant captain. The veteran Ryder Cupper’s name is brought up alongside Jordan Spieth to be Bradley’s helping hand. Notably, Fowler seems open to the idea as well.

Ad

The 36-year-old golfer, during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic in Illinois, said it “would be fun to be a part of” the US team’s captaincy. Fowler, who was a captain's pick in 2023 in Rome, said he is “obviously happy to help out.” However, he also controlled expectations by stating that Bradley already has “some great guys” helping build “his own team.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner further cleared the air and said he hasn’t been contacted about the same.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about a possible Ryder Cup vice captaincy role in Bethpage, Rickie Fowler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I haven't heard anything on that. Obviously, I've loved all the team events I've been on and been a part of… We'll deal with that if it comes to that. I'm obviously happy to help out, but I know Keegan (Bradley) is working on trying to make his own team.

Ad

He's got some great guys at his side helping out. If they want me there, I would hope scheduling and everything would work out… It would be fun to be a part of. We'll deal with that when it gets to it.”

Ad

For the unversed, Fowler has represented the US team a whopping five times in Ryder Cups. The World No.111 golfer currently sits No.44 in the Stars and Stripes team’s player ranking. Meanwhile, he is in direct competition with Spieth, who sits No.25 in the rankings. Team skipper Bradley is yet to address the rumors.

Rickie Fowler's Ryder Cup heartbreak from 2023

Team USA veteran Rickie Fowler had a forgettable outing in 2023 in Rome. The ace golfer, who has five Ryder Cup appearances over the last 13 years, lost both matches he featured in. He became the lone team member to take zero points at the event as Europe triumphed by a score of 16.5-11.5.

Ad

Three weeks after the team contest, Fowler revealed that he wasn’t able to shake off the losses.

Rickie Fowler said after his heartbreak in Rome, as quoted by Golf.com:

“I don’t think you ever really erase it… They (Ryder Cup) are still amazing weeks, just not fun being on the wrong side of it. Win or lose, they’re still some of the best weeks of your career being on those teams with some of the best players in the world, especially from your country, just to be able to be in that situation. There’s a lot of goals and accomplishments that you have to achieve to be there.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fowler added that the ‘memories’ with teammates and captains remain positive despite the big loss. He further claimed to ‘learn from the mistakes’ and be prepared for the next outing. It is pertinent to note that Fowler has only been on the winning side once in his last five Ryder Cup appearances - the 2016 US victory at Hazeltine.

The ace golfer, who carries an elder-statesman status in the squad, also has a forgettable match-play record in the event, winning only three from 17 starts. His total record of 3-9-5 remains among the lowest compared to his teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More