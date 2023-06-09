Rickie Fowler in race against time to be ready for the upcoming US Open

Rickie Fowler was last seen at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The American golfer is next scheduled to play in the 2023 US Open. He has been having a fabulous time at the golf course in the last year. He might not have won any of the tournaments, but he has registered five Top-15 finishes in the last six, that includes three Top-10 finishes.

Before the tournament, he shared an Instagram story informing his fans about having issues with a stiff back. However, Fowler shared that he is getting therapy and resting at home. He wrote in the Instagram story:

"My lower back tightened up on me Sunday morning during warmup so being the last few days with some cold water immersion and contrast threapy has been nice."

Screengrab via Rickie Fowler's instagram/@Rickiefowler

The 2023 US Open commences on June 15 (i.e., next week on Thursday). It will be interesting to see if Rickie Fowler recovers before the third major of the season. The tournament will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club.

"Everybody goes through tough times and struggles": Rickie Fowler spoke on the mental issues because of golf at the 2023 Memorial Tournament

After an incredible second round of play at the recently concluded Memorial Tournament, during a press conference, Rickie Fowler spoke about the mental health issues that players go through. He said that everyone faces challenges at some point in their careers.

However, he stated that he planned to look at the bigger picture and keep doing the work. He added:

"There were definitely tough times. It's never easy, but I had to look at it as a challenge and knew that it was something that is going to be worth it when we get through this and get on the good side. Everybody goes through tough times and struggles; it's just part of it."

Rickie Fowler speaking out about mental health issues is an inspiration to many of his fellow athletes. He also added that the people around him have been a major support and he is thankful to them. He said:

"JT and Jordan were always there. Dufner, as well. So, yeah, it's awesome when you have, you know, guys that.. do the same thing day in and day out because they're the ones that, you know, truly understand how it is."

Rickie Fowler was sensational at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He ended his campaign at the T9 rank on the leaderboard. The tournament was won by Viktor Hovland, who registered his fourth win on the PGA Tour.

When and where to watch the 2023 US Open?

The third major of the season kicks off on June 15 at the Los Angeles Golf Club. The TV broadcasting rights are sold to NBC, USA Networkd, The Golf Channel, and Peacock.

Here is the full TV schedule of the 123rd US Open:

June 15, Thursday (Round 1)

09:40 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. - Peacock

01:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m. - USA Network

08:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - NBC

01:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. - The Golf Channel

June 16, Friday (Round 2)

09:40 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. - Peacock

01:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m. - USA Network

08:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - NBC

01:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. - The Golf Channel

June 17, Saturday (Round 3)

01:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m - NBC

11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.- The Golf Channel

11:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. - The Golf Channel

June 18, Sunday (Round 4)

12:00 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. - Peacock

01:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - NBC

11:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m - The Golf Channel

10:00 p.m. to Midnight - The Golf Channel

A total opf 156 players will take the field at the Los Angeles Golf Club for the prestigious US Open title.

