Rickie Fowler has a special message for 103-year-old golf fan Grandma Susie at the BMW Championship - “Hopefully we can give her some more”

Fan favorite Rickie Fowler is at Olympia Fields North Course playing in the BMW Championship. During the second round, he met with a 103-year-old golf fan Grandma Susie, who was rooting for him at the ongoing tournament.

In the opening round, he shot a 4 under 66 score to comfortably sit at T3 rank. Later on, he followed it with a 1 under 69 to slightly slip to T5 rank on the leaderboard.

The PGA Tour shared a post on Twitter, in which Fowler shared how he felt meeting his 103-year-old fan and shared a special message for her.

"She had told me she was hoping I got off to a good start and be in the top 5. I need her to keep pushing me because we accomplished that and took care of that yesterday for her. Hopefully, we can give her some more to watch this weekend," Ricky Fowler said.

In another video the PGA Tour shared, it revealed that 103-year-old Grandma Susie was attending a golf tournament for the first time and was a huge fan of Rickie Fowler. A lot of golfers, including her favorite, met her at the Olympia Fields. She also shared that when she turned 102, a total of 12 professional golfers wished.

Before meeting Fowler, Grandma Susie met Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Roy McIlroy. While she was speaking to someone sharing why she liked Fowler so much, the golfer stood behind her. When she turned around and saw him, she was so overwhelmed by her favorite golfer.

After both Fowler and Susie shared a hug, they sat down and started to talk. She revealed why she likes the golfer so much.

"I didn't know you stood here, and I used your name. I like to watch you just because I like, didn't know much about you. but I liked just to watch you because you're so outstanding and look so good in those clothes and you were young. Very Young," she said.

In the end, Grandma Susie greeted her favorite golfer and wished him luck for the ongoing tournament.

Can Rickie Fowler qualify for the Tour Championship after BMW Championship?

The current World No. 26 had an awful start to his FedEx Cup playoffs. He first played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship but ended his campaign in the T58 position on the leaderboard.

Before entering the second playoff event, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields North Course, Rickie Fowler stood at 12th rank in the FedEx Cup rankings. That simply means he is in the top 30 and could proceed to the final event, the Tour Championship.

After the end of two rounds in the ongoing BMW Championship, Flower is comfortably sitting in T5 positions. As per the projected FedEx Cup rankings, he will finish the tournament in 11th rank if he sticks to his current leaderboard standings.

Rickie Fowler is paired with World No. Scottie Scheffler for the third round on Saturday. The duo will tee off at 1:28 pm ET at the Olympia Fields North Course.