"Rickie Fowler sucks";"He is back" - Fans divided as the 36-YO closes in on the lead at Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler is currently competing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Pennsylvania. The PGA Tour professional's performance in the second round on Friday (May 23) landed him a position close to the lead. This left fans divided on social media.
Fowler has been struggling with his performance on the Tour for the last couple of years. Even this season, he has secured only three top-25 finishes in 11 starts till now. Fowler's showing at the Charles Schwab Challenge has echoed his consistent efforts at improving.
Fowler enjoyed a strong second round that included seven birdies and a bogey, putting him five shots behind the current leader Ben Griffin. News of his resurgent showing was shared by NUCLR Golf on X.
"🚨☢️👀 #NEW: Rickie Fowler (-7 through 12) pulls within 1 of the lead at The Charles Schwab. @RickieLegion"
This left fans divided on X. A section of them remained critical of Fowler following his recent string of poor performances. However, some fans backed the pro, claiming that Rickie Fowler could be close to returning to his best. Take a look at some of the comments under NUCLR Golf's post:
"He is back!!!!!!" a fan praised Rickie Fowler.
"Rickie still sucks," another fan wrote.
"Rickie was on a heater on the front 9," a fan praised Fowler's resurgence.
"He is gonna lose again and probably keep losing till he loses the Tour Card lol," criticized another fan.
"Gotta give it to Rickie Fowler you know. At least dude's not giving up after failing," another fan praised Fowler.
"After hitting out of a chain link fence yesterday. Impressive," another fan said.
Fowler faced a challenging moment during round 1 when his shot for hole 14 landed on a cart path near the barbed boundary fence. Despite some PGA Tour officials claiming it as unreasonable, Fowler stood his ground and took the stance from the cart path.
Although the shot ultimately resulted in a bogey, the golfer kept pushing through the remaining holes.
How did Rickie Fowler perform in Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2?
Following a good start in the first round, Rickie Fowler kept his momentum flowing during the second round. The PGA Tour professional started off round 2 with three straight birdies on the par 5 hole 11, par 4 hole 12, and par 3 hole 13.
Fowler then went on to add back-to-back two birdies on holes 15 and 16. He ended his back nine with another birdie on the 18th.
The front nine did not go as smoothly for Fowler, who made a bogey on hole 5, but that was the only blemish on his round 2 scorecard. He also made a birdie on hole 3, finishing his round at 6-under.