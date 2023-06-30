Rickie Fowler tee times: Golfer’s Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Friday tee times explored

Rickie Fowler, a well-known golfer is all set to tee off on Day 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tee times for Friday's (June 30) round have been released, indicating the players with whom Fowler will be paired as they traverse the difficult course at the Detroit Golf Club.

Rickie Fowler, recognized for his unique flare and exceptional golf talents, is due to head off at 1:05 PM in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fellow golfers Joel Dahmen and Tony Finau will be joining him in this highly anticipated group. The trio's combined experience and prowess create an enthralling spectacle that golf fans will not want to miss.

With his regular performances, Joel Dahmen, recognized for his determination and precision, has made ripples in the golfing world. Tony Finau, on the other hand, plays with incredible power and finesse, mesmerizing fans with his amazing drives and strategic approach. These golfers, together with Rickie Fowler, will create an electrifying environment as they navigate the difficult course and compete for dominance.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has two portions of tee times, with players starting from the first and tenth tees. The first tee times begin at 6:45 a.m., with a variety of outstanding golfers ready to demonstrate their abilities. Meanwhile, the players starting from the 10th tee will begin their rounds simultaneously.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has an outstanding field of golfers, and Fowler's grouping exemplifies the level of competition in this renowned event. Fans will be treated to the skills and shot-making abilities of Fowler's fellow rivals, Joel Dahmen and Tony Finau, as they impatiently await Fowler's performance.

Rickie Fowler's standings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Fowler had a strong start to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing the first round at 5-under par. Fowler, who is now tied for 14th place, exhibited his abilities and demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level.

Rickie Fowler's first-round score of 67 demonstrated his ability on the course. He displayed precision shot-making and a solid putting game, putting himself in a good position for the second round.

Among the golfers who are tied with Rickie Fowler at 5-under par are Chris Kirk, Tre Mullinax, and Callum Tarren. The race for the top slots is shaping up to be an entertaining and closely contested event, thanks to a competitive field.

Fowler will want to build on his strong start and gain momentum for future rounds as the tournament continues. He possesses the expertise and ability set to make a huge impact and compete for the championship.

Tee times for Day 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tee Time Group 1st 6:45 AM Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu 1st 6:56 AM Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott 1st 7:07 AM Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda 1st 7:18 AM Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings 1st 7:29 AM Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd 1st 7:40 AM Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt 1st 7:51 AM Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon 1st 8:02 AM Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg 1st 8:13 AM Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander 1st 8:24 AM Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim 1st 8:35 AM Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue 1st 8:46 AM Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier 1st 8:57 AM Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson 1st 12:10 PM Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers 1st 12:21 PM Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky 1st 12:32 PM Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall 1st 12:43 PM Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson 1st 12:54 PM Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa 1st 1:05 PM Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1st 1:16 PM Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover 1st 1:27 PM Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman 1st 1:38 PM Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg 1st 1:49 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson 1st 2:00 PM Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander 1st 2:11 PM Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett 1st 2:22 PM Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman 10th 6:45 AM Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy 10th 6:56 AM Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak 10th 7:07 AM Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman 10th 7:18 AM Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin 10th 7:29 AM Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman 10th 7:40 AM Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 10th 7:51 AM Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson 10th 8:02 AM Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati 10th 8:13 AM Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor 10th 8:24 AM Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower 10th 8:35 AM Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry 10th 8:46 AM Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent 10th 8:57 AM Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin 10th 12:10 PM Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim 10th 12:21 PM Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II 10th 12:32 PM Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman 10th 12:43 PM J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan 10th 12:54 PM Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker 10th 1:05 PM Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin 10th 1:16 PM Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long 10th 1:27 PM C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren 10th 1:38 PM Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Taylor Pendrith 10th 1:49 PM Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu 10th 2:00 PM Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou 10th 2:11 PM Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter 10th 2:22 PM Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

Please note that Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's play.

