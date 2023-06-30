Create

Rickie Fowler tee times: Golfer’s Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Friday tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 30, 2023 10:15 GMT
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One(image via getty)

Rickie Fowler, a well-known golfer is all set to tee off on Day 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tee times for Friday's (June 30) round have been released, indicating the players with whom Fowler will be paired as they traverse the difficult course at the Detroit Golf Club.

Rickie Fowler, recognized for his unique flare and exceptional golf talents, is due to head off at 1:05 PM in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fellow golfers Joel Dahmen and Tony Finau will be joining him in this highly anticipated group. The trio's combined experience and prowess create an enthralling spectacle that golf fans will not want to miss.

With his regular performances, Joel Dahmen, recognized for his determination and precision, has made ripples in the golfing world. Tony Finau, on the other hand, plays with incredible power and finesse, mesmerizing fans with his amazing drives and strategic approach. These golfers, together with Rickie Fowler, will create an electrifying environment as they navigate the difficult course and compete for dominance.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has two portions of tee times, with players starting from the first and tenth tees. The first tee times begin at 6:45 a.m., with a variety of outstanding golfers ready to demonstrate their abilities. Meanwhile, the players starting from the 10th tee will begin their rounds simultaneously.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has an outstanding field of golfers, and Fowler's grouping exemplifies the level of competition in this renowned event. Fans will be treated to the skills and shot-making abilities of Fowler's fellow rivals, Joel Dahmen and Tony Finau, as they impatiently await Fowler's performance.

Rickie Fowler's standings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Fowler had a strong start to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing the first round at 5-under par. Fowler, who is now tied for 14th place, exhibited his abilities and demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level.

Bow Tie Day in honor of Nick Gilbert today. ❤️ #RocketMortgageClassic https://t.co/g9f8GKcBrQ

Rickie Fowler's first-round score of 67 demonstrated his ability on the course. He displayed precision shot-making and a solid putting game, putting himself in a good position for the second round.

Among the golfers who are tied with Rickie Fowler at 5-under par are Chris Kirk, Tre Mullinax, and Callum Tarren. The race for the top slots is shaping up to be an entertaining and closely contested event, thanks to a competitive field.

.@peter_kuest and @taylormooregolf are leading the way after one round of the #RocketMortgageClassic. https://t.co/hriS4zFhY8

Fowler will want to build on his strong start and gain momentum for future rounds as the tournament continues. He possesses the expertise and ability set to make a huge impact and compete for the championship.

Tee times for Day 2 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

TeeTimeGroup
1st6:45 AMAustin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu
1st6:56 AMHarry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott
1st7:07 AMSatoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda
1st7:18 AMMartin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings
1st7:29 AMMatt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd
1st7:40 AMAdam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt
1st7:51 AMCody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon
1st8:02 AMJonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg
1st8:13 AMRyan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander
1st8:24 AMBrice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim
1st8:35 AMJason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue
1st8:46 AMScott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier
1st8:57 AMMichael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson
1st12:10 PMKevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers
1st12:21 PMBrian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky
1st12:32 PMRussell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall
1st12:43 PMNick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
1st12:54 PMKeegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
1st1:05 PMTony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
1st1:16 PMDavis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover
1st1:27 PMNate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman
1st1:38 PMDanny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg
1st1:49 PMChristiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson
1st2:00 PMCharley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander
1st2:11 PMTrevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett
1st2:22 PMBrent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman
10th6:45 AMVince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy
10th6:56 AMBen Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak
10th7:07 AMAustin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman
10th7:18 AMSepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin
10th7:29 AMTaylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman
10th7:40 AMJustin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
10th7:51 AMTom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson
10th8:02 AMRyan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati
10th8:13 AMMark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor
10th8:24 AMChesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower
10th8:35 AMRyan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry
10th8:46 AMMatti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent
10th8:57 AMKevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin
10th12:10 PMMartin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim
10th12:21 PMAlex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II
10th12:32 PMRobby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman
10th12:43 PMJ.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan
10th12:54 PMChad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker
10th1:05 PMNico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin
10th1:16 PMLuke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long
10th1:27 PMC.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren
10th1:38 PMScott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Taylor Pendrith
10th1:49 PMDylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu
10th2:00 PMKyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou
10th2:11 PMCarl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter
10th2:22 PMTrevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

Please note that Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's play.

