The death of country singer Toby Keith has come as a shock to many, including close friend John Daly. Daly mourned the death of his close friend, after the 62-year-old singer passed away following a three-year long battle with stomach cancer.

The news was personal for John Daly, who himself overcame bladder cancer in 2020. Toby Keith's death was announced through social media:

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

John Daly's message about Toby Keith's death (Image from Instagram)

Reacting to it, Daly posted an emotional message on Instagram that said:

"My heart is truly broken. One of my best friends gone by this disease! RIP Big Dawg... #f*** cancer."

Toby Keith opened up about his battle against cancer in 2021, when he was first diagnosed. According to the Daily Mail UK, he said:

"I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way."

John Daly and Toby Keith shared their love for music and golf

John Daly and Toby Keith shared their love for music and golf together. Being close friends, Keith often performed at Daly's charity events and they even played golf together. Keith played his songs ‘Courtesy of Red, White, and Blue’, and the ‘Red Solo Cup’ at the 2021 John Daly Classic.

Daly's wife, Anna Cladakis also shared her condolences, and prayed for Keith's friends and family. Mike McGee, Annika Sorenstram's fiance, also expressed his grief on social media.

Toby Keith's country music rose to fame in the late 90s, with songs like Should've Been a Cowboy. He released hits such as Who's Your Daddy and Made in America. He was a big fan of golf, music and football. Needless to say, Keith would be missed by all his friends, family and fans.