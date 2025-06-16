Robert Macintyre details reason he was ‘indoors’ during harsh weather at US Open

J.J. Spaun won the 2025 US Open on Sunday with an impressive 64-footer putt on the 72nd hole. He brushed off any chance of forcing a playoff with Robert MacIntyre with the bridie putt. The Scotsman was watching indoors in the clubhouse, sitting 1-over, when Spaun finished the game with his massive putt on No. 18 at Oakmont.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old golfer was mostly ‘indoors’ during the rain-soaked final round. He later revealed that he is more of a ‘fair-weather golfer’ who ‘wouldn't be outside’ during rains. The two-time PGA Tour winner added that he used the rain break to speak to his girlfriend, his friends and do some stretching.

He hilariously added that he ‘stole an air conditioning unit’ from the Oakmont locker room to dry his shirt.

Replying to a media query comparing the Oakmont weather to Scotland, Robert Macintyre said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“When that rain came on, I wouldn't be outside. I'd be indoors like you guys. I don't -- fair-weather golfer now that I've moved to the PGA Tour.”

Detailing how he spent his ‘break,’ the Scotsman added:

“I was -- I came in and spoke to my girlfriend, my best pal, my manager, which held out for 10 minutes. Then I went up into the locker room, dried off my shirt, stole an air conditioning unit and pointed it towards the shirt, dried it off. And I just kept stretching, stayed loose, went through my mobility stuff and then just got ready to go.”

Robert Macintyre pleased with second place at US Open

It is pertinent to note that Robert Macintyre earned fans’ respect with a classy reaction to J.J. Spaun’s major winning putt on Sunday. Cameras inside the clubhouse caught the former applauding Spaun’s win and lip-readers noted that he said ‘wow’ in reaction to the massive move. The heartfelt reaction came despite being denied of the chance of clinching his first major title.

Notably, he admitted believing he had a chance to win the US Open. He dubbed it a near childhood dream come true experience after missing out on a close margin.

Robert Macintyre said in his post-round presser, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It feels great. I've got a chance to win a major championship. It's what I've dreamed of as a kid, sitting back home watching all the majors. Yeah, it feels unbelievable, but again, I might have some work to do.”

The Oban native added that the harsh conditions played a major role in the result. He admitted struggling to ‘build on the momentum’ he held but added that some holes were playing “absolutely brutal into the wind and the rain.” He admitted thinking ‘even par was not possible’ at the tough course ahead of the tournament start.

For the unversed, the solo second on Sunday was Robert Macintyre’s best-ever finish in a major championship since turning pro in 2017. His previous career-best result came at The Open Championship in 2019, when he finished T6. His most recent impressive result came at the PGA Championship in 2024, where he managed T8.

