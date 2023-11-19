Robert MacIntyre is PGA-bound after securing his Tour card for 2024

Robert MacIntyre confirmed himself this Sunday, November 19, as one of the European players to watch in the golf world currently by finishing T18 at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. The result also gave MacIntyre one of the biggest boosts he has received in his professional career.

The Scot earned his card as a full member of the PGA Tour through the 2024 season. After his excellent year on the DP World Tour in 2023, Robert MacIntyre is one of 10 European Tour players who will be playing in America next season.

MacIntyre finished 13th in the final DP World Tour 2023 ranking and seventh among those who were not yet members of the PGA Tour. In addition, he retains his membership of the main European Tour, so he will have the opportunity to continue playing on both sides of the Atlantic.

Adrian Meronk tops the list of players who earned their PGA Tour card after the DP World Tour season ended. The final list is as follows:

Adrian Meronk Ryan Fox Victor Perez Thorbjorn Olesen Alex Bjork Sami Valimaki Robert MacIntyre Matthieu Pavon Jorge Campillo Ryo Hisatsune

Mathieu Pavon was forced to make birdie on his last four holes of the DP World Tour Championship, and he accomplished it, to dramatically win his card. In the meantime, Rasmus Hojgaard missed out on joining his brother Nicolai on the PGA Tour by 26 points. Rasmus finished 18th in the DP World Tour rankings and 11th in the race to win his major tour card.

Robert MacIntyre at the DP World Tour Championship

The Scot had an excellent performance in Dubai. Robert MacIntyre finished in T18, with a score of 11-under 277.

His performance included 25 birdies and 14 bogeys. This result allowed him to stay in the Top 15 of the DP World Tour ranking, which in turn gave him access to his PGA Tour card.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the event after a brilliant comeback during the fourth round. Hojgaard was in contention during the first and second rounds, but a score of 70 dropped him to fifth.

However, the Danish bounced back in great form and carded the best fourth round of the event (64) to return to first place. His performance on Sunday included back-to-back birdies on the last five holes to secure his title.

Nicolai Hojgaard's final score was 21-under 267, with two eagles, 24 birdies and seven bogeys.

The main pre-tournament favorites also had good results. Viktor Hovland finished T2 (-19) and Jon Rahm finished T5 (-17). Rory McIlroy was the furthest behind, finishing T22 (-10).