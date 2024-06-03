Robert MacIntyre reaches career-high ranking after RBC Canadian Open victory

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club with a score of -16, his first PGA Tour victory. He won by one stroke and earned a full PGA Tour membership for two years.

Even though he scored just -2 on the final day, the Scottish golfer maintained his lead until the end. His four-stroke lead assisted him in having that margin on the final day, and he eventually won the tournament by a stroke.

With this victory, Robert MacIntyre has reached a new career-high ranking on the OWGR and FedEx Cup. After the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, MacIntyre is 39th, the best-ever OWGR ranking in his professional golfing career. The Scottish golfer turned pro in 2017 and competed in the DP World Tour until 2023.

However, thanks to his top-10 finish last year, he got an exemption to compete in the PGA Tour. In 2024, Robert MacIntyre has played in 16 events and has made 9 cuts with 4 top-10s and a victory.

Additionally, the 27-year-old golfer is 32nd on the FedEx Cup rankings and will hope to make it to the final Tour Championship. So far, MacIntyre has made $2,825,146 official money in his career.

Robert MacIntyre gets emotional after his first PGA Tour victory.

Robert MacIntyre had his dad as his caddie for this week, as his regular caddie couldn't join him. Hence, this victory was even more special and emotional for the Scottish golfer.

Robert MacIntyre and his dad get emotional after winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. (Image via Getty)

Just after his final putt on the 18th hole, MacIntyre was in tears during the post-round interview. He couldn't gather words as his voice choked with emotions.

"I'm speechless, to be honest. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, and my team. I can't believe I've done it with him on the bag," said McIntyre.

Additionally, his father revealed how unbelievable this victory felt and how unexpectedly he received a phone call to join him as a caddie for this week.

"Unbelievable. Yeah. I'm a grass cutter, not a caddie, Sorry. Honestly, it's unbelievable, said Dad in a choked voice.

He continued:

"I got phoned last Saturday night. I'm sitting on the couch at home, 8 o'clock Saturday night, and I'm like, 'Can I leave my job?' I was busy at work. 8 o'clock the next morning, I'm on a flight out here, and wow."

However, MacIntyre's regular caddie will join him as he gears up to compete in the 2024 Memorial, 2024 US Open, and Travelers Championship. His next destination will be the Muirfield Village Golf Club as he looks to maintain his momentum and form for the rest of the season.