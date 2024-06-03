Robert MacIntyre WDs from Memorial Tournament, hours after making the field with RBC Canadian Open triumph

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 2. The Scot is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour and this was his first victory on the circuit.

His win at the RBC Canadian Open secured Robert MacIntyre a spot in the Memorial Tournament, the 7th Signature Event of the season. However, MacIntyre withdrew from the event to be played at Muirfield from June 6-9.

The news was released by the X account of PGA Tour Communications, which posted the following text:

“Robert MacIntyre WD from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Davis Thompson replaces MacIntyre in the field via the Aon Swing 5.”

Replacing Robert MacIntyre is Davis Thompson, a 24-year-old who is in his second season on the PGA Tour. Thompson has played 16 events during 2024, with 11 cuts made and a second-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic as his best result.

Thompson's results place him 99th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 82nd in the FedEx Cup standings. The latter ranking was good enough to take Robert MacIntyre's place as the fifth player with the most FedEx Cup ranking points earned between one Signature Event and another (not otherwise exempt).

The Memorial Tournament is the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event played each year at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

What has the 2024 season been like for Robert MacIntyre?

Robert MacIntyre was crowned the champion at the RBC Canadian Open. In the 2024 season, he has so far played 16 events, with nine cuts made and four Top 10s (including his victory).

The Scot started the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished T52. He then strung together three consecutive missed cuts (The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open), after which he found his first Top 10 of the year (T6, Mexico Open at Vidanta).

MacIntyre made the cut at the Cognizant Classic and the Puerto Rico Open, and earned a spot in The Players Championship field. However, he missed the cut at the TPC Sawgrass.

After finishing T33 at the Valspar Championship and missing the cut at the Houston Open, MacIntyre earned his second top 10 of the year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T8, teaming with Thomas Detry). He then missed the cut at the Byron Nelson, but finished well at the Myrtle Beach Classic (T13).

MacIntyre had an outstanding result in his first Major of the season, finishing T8 at the PGA Championship. A week later, he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, en route to his victory in Canada.

The Scot has a seven-season career in professional golf, with two DP World Tour victories (2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown and 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open).