  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rocket Classic R1 Weather Forecast: Can thunderstorms interrupt the round at Detroit Club?

Rocket Classic R1 Weather Forecast: Can thunderstorms interrupt the round at Detroit Club?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Jun 26, 2025 00:30 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Rocket Classic 2025 is set to tee off under warm and humid skies at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, June 26. Though conditions in the morning will be mostly calm, the forecast suggests the potential for some rain as the day progresses.

According to AccuWeather, players may need to prepare for increased humidity and the chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day, which could add a layer of difficulty to the opening round.

Here’s a breakdown of the weather forecast for Round 1 of the Rocket Classic 2025:

Morning

  • Temperature: 82°F (RealFeel 92°F)
  • Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid
  • Wind: SSW at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew Point: 68°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 76%
also-read-trending Trending

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 87°F (RealFeel 95°F)
  • Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible
  • Wind: SW at 8 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 21 mph
  • Humidity: 67%
  • Dew Point: 72°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 59%
  • Precipitation: 0.17 in
  • Cloud Cover: 76%
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

  • Temperature: 75°F (RealFeel 77°F)
  • Conditions: Cloudy with a possible thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: S at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew Point: 72°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 43%
  • Precipitation: 0.09 inch
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 9 mi

How to watch the Rocket Classic online?

The Rocket Classic will be available for fans to watch across a combination of cable and streaming platforms throughout the tournament week. Viewers can tune in to Golf Channel for live coverage of the opening round on Thursday, June 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. ET. The same schedule will apply for Friday’s second round, with Golf Channel continuing its exclusive broadcast from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.

The weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CBS. Both Saturday and Sunday will begin with early-round action on Golf Channel from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. Following that, CBS will take over with the primary broadcast window from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on both days, offering extended coverage of the final groups and key moments down the stretch.

For those seeking more comprehensive access, ESPN+ will provide featured groups coverage during every round. This digital stream will allow viewers to follow specific player groups throughout their full rounds, giving fans a closer look at some of the top names in the field.

With multiple options available, fans will have no shortage of ways to follow the action from the Detroit Golf Club during the 2025 Rocket Classic.

About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications