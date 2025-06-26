Rocket Classic R1 Weather Forecast: Can thunderstorms interrupt the round at Detroit Club?

The Rocket Classic 2025 is set to tee off under warm and humid skies at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, June 26. Though conditions in the morning will be mostly calm, the forecast suggests the potential for some rain as the day progresses.

According to AccuWeather, players may need to prepare for increased humidity and the chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day, which could add a layer of difficulty to the opening round.

Here’s a breakdown of the weather forecast for Round 1 of the Rocket Classic 2025:

Morning

Temperature: 82°F (RealFeel 92°F)

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSW at 7 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 68°F

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 76%

Afternoon

Temperature: 87°F (RealFeel 95°F)

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible

Wind: SW at 8 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 21 mph

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 72°F

Probability of Precipitation: 59%

Precipitation: 0.17 in

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 9 mi

Evening

Temperature: 75°F (RealFeel 77°F)

Conditions: Cloudy with a possible thunderstorm in parts of the area

Wind: S at 6 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 mph

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 72°F

Probability of Precipitation: 43%

Precipitation: 0.09 inch

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 9 mi

How to watch the Rocket Classic online?

The Rocket Classic will be available for fans to watch across a combination of cable and streaming platforms throughout the tournament week. Viewers can tune in to Golf Channel for live coverage of the opening round on Thursday, June 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. ET. The same schedule will apply for Friday’s second round, with Golf Channel continuing its exclusive broadcast from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.

The weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CBS. Both Saturday and Sunday will begin with early-round action on Golf Channel from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. Following that, CBS will take over with the primary broadcast window from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on both days, offering extended coverage of the final groups and key moments down the stretch.

For those seeking more comprehensive access, ESPN+ will provide featured groups coverage during every round. This digital stream will allow viewers to follow specific player groups throughout their full rounds, giving fans a closer look at some of the top names in the field.

With multiple options available, fans will have no shortage of ways to follow the action from the Detroit Golf Club during the 2025 Rocket Classic.

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More