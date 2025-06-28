Rocket Classic R4 Weather Forecast: How will the Weather fare at the Detroit Club?

The Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club has so far experienced relatively steady weather, and the final round on Sunday, June 29, is expected to continue under favorable conditions. With the leaderboard likely to tighten at the Rocket Classic, players can expect warm temperatures and clear skies as they wrap up the tournament.

Ad

AccuWeather says Sunday’s forecast at the Rocket Classic promises a mostly sunny day with almost no chance of rain. Light winds from the south-southwest will prevail throughout the day, with occasional gusts that could affect ball flight, especially on longer holes. Overall, conditions should remain consistent from morning to evening, allowing uninterrupted play for the closing round.

Here’s a look at the weather details for the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025:

Ad

Trending

Morning

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: SSW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: SSW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 42%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Mainly clear, warm, and humid

Wind: S at 11 km/h

Ad

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Will Gordon gets emotional after making Rocket Classic Cut

Will Gordon delivered one of the most significant performances of his career on Friday at the 2025 Rocket Classic, posting a 3-under 69 to make the cut. More than just another round, it marked a pivotal moment, as it came during the final start of his major medical extension. By making the cut, Gordon secured his PGA Tour card, a massive personal and professional milestone. Currently ranked No. 276 in the world, the 28-year-old showed visible emotion after sinking a crucial 6-foot birdie putt on his final hole, which brought him to 6-under, right on the projected cut line.

Ad

Gordon had birdied each of his last two holes, and after the final putt dropped, he let out a few strong fist pumps before stepping away to wipe away tears. Overwhelmed with emotion, he crouched down on the green, covering his face as the moment sank in. The weight of the occasion was evident in his reaction, as it not only ensured his place for the rest of the season but also validated his perseverance through a challenging stretch. Speaking afterward, Gordon said he was really proud of his ability to stay composed and execute when it mattered most.

Ad

“It’s not in the back of my mind; it’s in the very front. But that’s why you play is to put yourself in moments like this, hopefully win golf tournaments. But I’m really proud of myself for executing under that pressure," Gordon mentioned in his post-round interview with Golf Channel.

Will Gordon endured a tense two-hour wait on Friday to learn whether he had made the cut at the Rocket Classic. The suspense finally ended thanks to Michael Kim, whose final-hole putt proved crucial in shifting the cut line, ultimately working in Gordon’s favor. For the North Carolina native, that putt made all the difference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More