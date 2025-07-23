Roger Federer swaps serves for swings in golf day with $220M tennis rival

Former pro tennis player Roger Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022 but still remains as sportive as ever. He was spotted recently proving his prowess in a game other than tennis as he played a round of golf in Mallorca alongside another tennis legend.Federer hit the golf course with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, wwho,according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $220 million. The two players have had a long history of legendary tennis rivalry and have competed against each other on the court numerous times.The Swiss shared a picture of himself and Nadal at the Pula Golf Resort in Son Servera, Mallorca, and wrote in the caption,“Anyone ready to take on the two of us?? #Fedal” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have become avid golfers since retiring from the court. In June last year, the former told his 12.9 million Instagram followers that he was trying to pick up golf as a new hobby. He shared a video of himself on the course practicing his swing and wrote in the caption,“Trying to pick up a new hobby🥴🏌🏻‍♂️Wish me luck…🤞🏼🤌🏼 Any pointers?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Nadal recently played a round of golf with NFL legend Tom Brady. He also competed in the Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational in June, helping to raise over €100,000, which was donated to charity.Roger Federer paid a visit to Augusta National for the 2025 MastersIn April, the Masters Tournament, which is the first major championship of the year, was held at Augusta National. Roger Federer was among the thousands of golf fans who visited the iconic course to watch the best golfers in the world battle it out on the course.Following the conclusion of the tournament, Federer shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram recapping his visit to Augusta. In the first slide, he was captured posing and smiling in front of the iconic clubhouse.During the tournament, the tennis legend caught up with several icons in the golf wworld,such as Gary Player and Bernhard Langer. In one slide, he was also captured taking a shot on Augusta National’s 18th hole.In the post’s caption, Roger Federer said that he had a “memorable” experience at the competition. He then sent a congratulatory message to the 2025 Masters Champion, Rory McIlroy. The caption read,“Incredible to have been at @themasters this year! The energy, the setting, and the level of play were truly something special. Huge congrats to @rorymcilroy on winning the green jacket. Thanks to everyone who made the experience so memorable. Now, if you’ll excuse me… time for an emergency 9 ⛳️🏌️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcIlroy won the Masters Tournament after beating Justin Rose in a playoff. The victory was the final key he needed to secure a career Grand Slam, and he is now one of the six golfers who have won all four major tournaments in golf.