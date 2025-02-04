"I am happy" - Rafael Nadal reveals real reason behind why he doesn't miss tennis much after retirement

Although Rafael Nadal spent over two decades on tour during his illustrious career, he hasn't found himself missing tennis after his retirement. The Spaniard recently explained why he wasn't longing for his playing days since stepping away.

Nadal played the final match of his career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in November. In the months since his retirement, the 38-year-old has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Salamanca, notched up a top-10 finish at the FGB Hexagonal Golf Circuit, and was recently spotted spending time at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Miami.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has also been named the greatest Spanish athlete in history by the major media outlet Mundo Deportivo. The former World No. 1 recently attended the gala where he was honored for his exceptional career, cutting a stylish figure in a classic black suit.

Rafael Nadal also addressed the press at the event, being asked how he was adjusting to retirement. The Spaniard promptly disclosed that he was feeling "perfectly" happy as he transitioned into the new phase of his life.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also admitted that he didn't miss the daily grind of life on tour, explaining that the last few years of his career were so filled with struggles and injuries that it allowed him to move on more easily.

"Well, perfectly. Personally, I am happy and otherwise, trying to adapt to what is a new facet of my life that, for now, I am managing well. At the moment, I do not miss the day-to-day, I am fine as I am," he said.

"In the end, the last few years were difficult, which also helps me not to miss it so much. I retired three months ago, I cannot say it with total clarity yet but for now, I am fine," he added.

"That makes me feel free and happy" - Rafael Nadal on his post-retirement plans

Rafael Nadal's lack of nostalgia for tennis doesn't come as a surprise, as the Spaniard previously disclosed how his retirement from professional tennis had brought him happiness and given him the freedom to explore the interests he had sacrificed for the sport.

In a clip for Kia, the 38-year-old shared that he had sacrificed his love for other sports like golf and football for his tennis career but expressed excitement about reviving those passions in his post-retirement life.

"When I was a kid, I played almost every sport. Of course, during my tennis career, I had to stop. I really believe that after my career I’m going to come back, recover all these years that I was not able to do all the things that I love to do. That in some way makes me feel free and happy," he said.

Although he doesn't miss competing, Rafael Nadal has remained involved in the sport by attending the Next Gen ATP Finals and sending supportive messages to Carlos Alcaraz and his academy graduate Maxwell Exsted after closely following their Australian Open campaigns.

