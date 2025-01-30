Rafael Nadal visits JW Marriott Marquis in Miami as he enjoys life post-tennis retirement

On January 29, Rafael Nadal visited the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Miami and was captured in a frame alongside Florencia Tabeni, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the hotel. The picture was captioned as ‘Friends United’ as Nadal has been a frequent stayer at the property. Nadal mostly used to stay at the hotel while participating in the Miami Open. Therefore, his relationship with the hotel management has become very friendly over the years.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal announced retirement from professional tennis in November 2024 at the Davis Cup. He was representing Spain in the event where he played the quarterfinal round and lost in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands 4-6, 4-6.

Trending

The last time Nadal played at the ATP Masters 1000, Miami was in 2017, when he lost against his long-time rival Roger Federer in the finals, in straight sets 3-6, 4-6. His first-ever participation at the event came in 2004. He made 13 attempts since 2004, but the Spaniard could not win a single title despite reaching the finals on five occasions.

Nadal never participated in the Miami Open after 2017 due to several reasons. He played with a left foot injury and several other injuries throughout his life. As he aged, he had to prioritize the events and limit his participation to the tournaments that mattered the most to him. His priority was always the clay court season, which followed the Miami Open. To prepare for the demanding clay court tournaments, he often chose to skip this event.

Rafael Nadal’s life post-retirement

Rafael Nadal briefing his Academy - Source: Getty

The 14-time Roland Garros title winner has been actively focusing on his tennis academy post-retirement. The academy in Manacor is not just any ordinary academy but is well equipped with world-class facilities. His academy has expanded its reach in other countries as well, like Mexico, Greece, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

Beyond the academy, Nadal has built a successful business empire. He launched ZEL, a luxury hotel chain in collaboration with Meliá, which has properties in Mallorca and the Costa Brava. Nadal also co-founded Tatel, an exclusive restaurant chain with branches in Madrid and Beverly Hills, among other cities.

Nadal’s passion for sustainability and sports has also led him to invest in innovative projects that combine the both, such as owning a team in the E1 electric boat championship, a pioneering effort in eco-friendly nautical sports. He is also a stakeholder in Playtomic, a platform that lets people book tennis and padel courts globally.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation, established in 2008, continues to thrive under his leadership. The foundation’s mission is to support underprivileged children in pursuing their passion for tennis. Regarding this project, the foundation opened a tennis school in India. The foundation even supported families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadal’s love for the sea is quite well-known. He owns a cruise and often spends hours sailing and exploring the Balearic coast. Recently, he was even seen playing golf at the regional championships.

Nadal has always been a Real Madrid fan, and his connection to football is not unknown. His uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, was a former professional footballer from where Rafa’s love for football started.

Till now, Nadal’s retirement has been smooth as he has kept himself busy with various activities. He has been prioritizing quality time with his family and taking vacations together, showing that life after tennis can be just as rewarding and fulfilling as life on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here