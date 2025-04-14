Rory McIlroy has a bold message for his 4 YO daughter

The 2025 Masters Tournament champion, Rory McIlroy, performed spectacularly well at the Augusta National. In light of his recent success, he mentioned that he would advise his four-year-old daughter Poppy to continue chasing her dreams, just like he did.

Ad

McIlroy’s professional golf career kicked off in 2007 after winning the Irish Amateur Close Championship and the European Amateur Championship in 2006. He has 29 PGA Tour wins and five major championship titles. The Northern Irish golfer’s Masters title was the final win he needed to secure a career grand slam.

In a post shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram, Rory McIlroy said:

“The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy… Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams.”

Ad

Trending

In the picture shared by the PGA Tour, McIlroy was captured wearing the iconic green jacket. He can be seen smiling and holding the Masters trophy while standing next to Poppy and his wife, Erica Stoll.

Take a look at the post here:

Rory McIlroy via The PGA Tour | Image Source: Instagram/@pgatour

Before he won the 2025 Masters Tournament, McIlroy was in a decade-long major championship drought. His last major wins were in 2014 when he won the PGA and the Open Championship. Before that, he clinched the title at the 2011 U.S. Open.

Ad

McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament with 11-under after an intriguing playoff against Justin Rose.

A look at Rory McIlroy’s performance in the Masters Tournament final round

Rory McIlroy finished his third round in the Masters Tournament at the top of the leaderboard with 12-under. Bryson DeChambeau was hot on his heels in second place with 10-under.

On day four of the tournament, McIlroy started his round on a bad note with a double bogey in the opening hole. He quickly recovered with four birdies but seemed to have choked again with a bogey on the 11th and another double bogey on the 13th.

Ad

Not giving up, the 35-year-old closed off with two birdies and two more bogeys. He carded a 73 at the end of the day and headed into a playoff with Rose, which he won.

Here’s a look at McIlroy’s scorecard from the fourth round of the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Round 4:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 6

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 7

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More