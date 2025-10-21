Rory McIlroy confirms he'll play a major DP World Tour event in January 2026

Rory McIlroy is currently leading the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai points leaderboard. The golfer has been performing admirably this season, winning multiple events. Now that the end of the year is approaching, it appears that the golfer is already organizing a schedule for the following season, as McIlroy has confirmed the first tournament he is going to take part in next season.The DP World Tour has been holding the Dubai Invitational tournament since 2024, and the next season's edition will be held on the Dubai Creek Resort Golf Course from January 15-18. The tournament will have a prize fund of around $2.5 million, and Rory McIlroy is officially confirmed to be one of the participants.The circuit announced World No. 2's participation in the tournament via an Instagram post, where they also promoted the 2026 Dubai Invitational. The caption on this Instagram post stated,&quot;Rory McIlroy to return for second edition of Dubai Invitational 💪&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, McIlroy also reposted this Instagram post to his account on October 21. Talking more about it, here's a look at it:Still taken from McIlroy's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @rorymcilroy)During the first edition of the Dubai Invitational in 2024, Rory McIlroy was inches away from winning the tournament, as at one moment he was neck to neck with the eventual winner, Tommy Fleetwood. Interestingly, McIlroy finished tied for second place in this tournament, one shot behind the leader, after Fleetwood birdied his final hole of the event.Rory McIlroy is &quot;excited&quot; to compete at the Dubai InvitationalDP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyRory McIlroy has had an excellent 2025 season. He completed his career grand slam by winning his final golf major, the 2025 Masters. McIlroy, like this season, wants to make his 2026 even greater, and he believes the Middle East is the perfect spot to start the season. The golfer even stated that he is very excited to play the competition there.According to the Golfing Gazette, McIlroy stated,&quot;I’m excited to be starting my year in Dubai. The UAE is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of great weeks, and I’m sure this will be no different. Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla (Tournament Host Abdulla Al Naboodah) and his team put on an incredible event. I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me – and to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it underway.&quot;In addition to Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, who won the tournament in 2024, has also been confirmed to compete in the 2026 Dubai Invitational.