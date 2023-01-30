Rory McIlroy edges past Patrick Reed to win 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy won the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The golfer played an enthralling final round and came out on top against rival Patrick Reed to claim a dramatic victory at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

The World No. 1 clinched the Rolex Series event and started his 2023 schedule with a win. The Irish golfer rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at No. 18 to finish at 4-under 68. The final shot saw him go one stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.

McIlroy bagged the $1,530,000 prize money that comes along with the Dubai Desert Classic win. Apart from this, the Irish golfer also gets approximately 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, 1,335 DP World Tour points, and a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour. The win will be tastier for McIlroy as it comes amid a dispute with rival LIV Golf member Reed.

Rory McIlroy on winning the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy came out on top in a tense Monday duel with Patrick Reed. The PGA Tour star overcame a final-round charge from his rival to clinch the Dubai Desert Classic. Addressing this, the golfer said that he managed to ‘play really smart’ for the win.

Speaking after capturing the Dubai Desert Classic title for the third time in Dubai, Rory McIlroy said:

"It was a battle all day. Honestly, it has been a battle all week. I really feel like I haven't had my best all week but I managed my game and played really smart… I managed my game well, lots of room for improvements... Mentally, today, it was probably one of the toughest rounds I've ever had to play because it would have been really easy to let your emotions get in the way.”

The Irishman further stated that he was going to enjoy the win.

He said:

"I'm going to enjoy this. This is probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be... A really good foundation for the year."

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard

1: Rory McIlroy

2: Patrick Reed

3: Lucas Herbert

4: Callum Shinkwin

5: Julien Brun

T6: Ian Poulter

T6: Thomas Pieters

T8: Angel Hidalgo

T8: Henrik Stenson

T8: Johannes Veerman

T8: Marcus Kinhult

T8: Richard Bland

T13: Adri Arnaus

T13: Min Woo Lee

T13: Calum Hill

T16: Romain Langasque

T16: Thorbjørn Olesen

T16: Alexander Björk

T16: Matt Wallace

T20: Jazz Janewattananond

T20: Matthew Jordan

T20: Jordan Smith

T20: Rasmus Højgaard

T20: Ashun Wu

T20: Bernd Wiesberger

T20: Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

T20: Ryan Fox

T28: Victor Perez

T28: Dan Bradbury

T28: Jens Dantorp

T28: Jorge Campillo

T28: Adrian Otaegui

T28: Jeunghun Wang

T28: Marcus Armitage

T28: Ewen Ferguson

T28: Jacques Kruyswijk

T28: Pablo Larrazabal

T38: Tyrrell Hatton

T38: Justin Walters

T38: Hennie Du Plessis

T38: Jamie Donaldson

T38: Fabrizio Zanotti

T38: Daniel Gavins

T38: Connor Syme

T38: Kalle Samooja

T38: Nicolai Højgaard

T38: Robert MacIntyre

T38: Maximilian Kieffer

T38: Andrew Johnston

T38: Chase Hanna

T51: Niklas Norgaard

T51: Marcus Helligkilde

T51: Lee Westwood

T51: Richard Mansell

T51: Oliver Bekker

T51: Louis de Jager

T51: Grant Forrest

T51: Joost Luiten

T59: Jason Scrivener

T59: Tommy Fleetwood

T59: David Law

T59: John Catlin

T59: Sam Horsfield

T59: Justin Harding

T65: Shaun Norris

T65: Miguel Ángel Jiménez

T65: Julien Guerrier

T65: Matthew Southgate

T65: Paul Waring

T70: Scott Jamieson

T70: Mikael Lindberg

T70: Yannik Paul

T70: Lukas Nemecz

T70: Ludvig Aberg (a)

T75: Marcel Schneider

T75: Nicolai von Dellingshausen

T75: Andy Sullivan

T78: Nathan Kimsey

T78: Antoine Rozner

T78: Dale Whitnell

81: Daan Huizing

82: Tapio Pulkkanen

