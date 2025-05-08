Rory McIlroy gets candid about post-Masters win hangover ahead of PGA Championship

It's nearly been a month since Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, but the excitement of his victory hasn't watered down. The Northern Irishman continues to receive questions surrounding his win at Augusta, and recently he received a similar question.
On May 8th, 2025, McIlroy will tee off at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course to play the 2025 Truist Championship. Ahead of the conference, McIlroy was part of a press conference in which he was asked how would it feel to arrive at the PGA Championship without any pressure since he won the Masters.
Rory McIlroy said:
"I think there's a few things. I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love. It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I've played at Quail. Yeah, it probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships. I'll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family, and I'll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing."
However, before Rory McIlroy shifts his focus to the 2025 PGA Championship, he will be focused on competing at the 2025 Truist Championship. For those unaware, McIlroy is the defending champion at this tournament and there will be many eyes on him.
Other than Rory McIlroy, the 2025 Truist Championship also features popular like golfers like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and Tommy Fleetwood. One of the notable golfers missing from the field this week is 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner Scottie Scheffler.
What time will Rory McIlroy tee off in the 2025 Truist Championship?
At the 2025 Truist Championship, Rory McIlroy will be paired with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio will tee off from Hole 1 at 12:26 PM ET. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee off times for the Truist Championship (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:09 am: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 am: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11:31 am: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11:42 am: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11:53 am: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:04 pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12:15 pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12:26 pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:37 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12:48 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:59 pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1:10 pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
Hole 10
- 11:09 am: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:20 am: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11:31 am: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11:42 am: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11:53 am: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12:04 pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:26 pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12:37 pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka
- 12:48 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:59 pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:10 pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman