Struggling Rickie Fowler earns spot in 2025 PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler earned a spot in the prestigious 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. This qualification came despite his struggles with earning a PGA Tour victory since July 2023.

Fowler's last win came in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which also brought an end to his four-year-old winless drought in his pro career. Following that, he also secured a top-5 finish in the 2023 U.S. Open. However, Rickie Fowler's recent struggles landed him outside the top-100 OWGR Rankings. It's worth noting that he is the only Ryder Cup member to attain such a position.

Currently, Fowler stands at the 125th position of the aforesaid leaderboard. Still, Rickie Fowler's inclusion in the PGA Championship came only after 13 high-ranked professionals did not receive invitations for the golf major at Quail Hollow.

Since his 2023 win at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler has missed the cut in six golf events, including the 2024 U.S. Open. He has achieved only one top-10, which was in the 2024 ZOZO Championship. This year, Rickie Fowler might not have missed the cut in any event, but he has withdrawn once. Take a look at his performances in 2025:

The American Express: T21

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53

WM Phoenix Open: WD

The Genesis Invitational: T39

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T18

THE PLAYERS Championship: 71

Texas Children's Houston Open: T52

Valero Texas Open: T30

RBC Heritage: 68

Rickie Fowler will make his 16th attempt to win the PGA Championship this year. His best result at this golf major came back in 2014 when he ended up tied for third place in the tournament leaderboard. In his 15 attempts at the PGA Championship, Fowler has secured the cut 12 times and made it to the top 10 thrice.

Rickie Fowler in the 2025 PGA Championship field

Rickie Fowler's return to Quail Hollow marks 13 years since he won his first PGA Tour event at this venue. The last time the PGA Championship was held at Quail Hollow (2017), Fowler ended up tying for the fifth spot on the leaderboard.

Here's the final field of the 2025 PGA Championship which consists of 156 players competing for the most coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

JT Poston

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki

Rooyen Van

Tonder Van

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

