Struggling Rickie Fowler earns spot in 2025 PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler earned a spot in the prestigious 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. This qualification came despite his struggles with earning a PGA Tour victory since July 2023.
Fowler's last win came in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which also brought an end to his four-year-old winless drought in his pro career. Following that, he also secured a top-5 finish in the 2023 U.S. Open. However, Rickie Fowler's recent struggles landed him outside the top-100 OWGR Rankings. It's worth noting that he is the only Ryder Cup member to attain such a position.
Currently, Fowler stands at the 125th position of the aforesaid leaderboard. Still, Rickie Fowler's inclusion in the PGA Championship came only after 13 high-ranked professionals did not receive invitations for the golf major at Quail Hollow.
Since his 2023 win at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler has missed the cut in six golf events, including the 2024 U.S. Open. He has achieved only one top-10, which was in the 2024 ZOZO Championship. This year, Rickie Fowler might not have missed the cut in any event, but he has withdrawn once. Take a look at his performances in 2025:
- The American Express: T21
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53
- WM Phoenix Open: WD
- The Genesis Invitational: T39
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T18
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 71
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T52
- Valero Texas Open: T30
- RBC Heritage: 68
Rickie Fowler will make his 16th attempt to win the PGA Championship this year. His best result at this golf major came back in 2014 when he ended up tied for third place in the tournament leaderboard. In his 15 attempts at the PGA Championship, Fowler has secured the cut 12 times and made it to the top 10 thrice.
Rickie Fowler in the 2025 PGA Championship field
Rickie Fowler's return to Quail Hollow marks 13 years since he won his first PGA Tour event at this venue. The last time the PGA Championship was held at Quail Hollow (2017), Fowler ended up tying for the fifth spot on the leaderboard.
Here's the final field of the 2025 PGA Championship which consists of 156 players competing for the most coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard Petersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Sami Valimaki
- Rooyen Van
- Tonder Van
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris