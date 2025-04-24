When was the last time Rickie Fowler won a PGA Tour event?

Rickie Fowler has been cast with a winless drought. His last win on the PGA Tour came almost two years ago. The American player is currently ranked 122nd in the OWGR list, but he was once No. 4.

In 2023, he clinched the win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Rickie Fowler finished tied with Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa at 24-under-par after 72 holes, forcing a playoff to decide the winner.

On the first extra hole, Fowler secured victory by making a birdie. Both Hadwin and Morikawa were unable to match his score on the playoff hole.

Fowler had entered the final round at 20-under and maintained his lead through most of the day. Collin Morikawa began the round four shots back but made a move with seven birdies in his first 14 holes, finishing with a final-round 64.

Adam Hadwin remained in contention throughout the round as well. Fowler made a birdie on the 18th hole in regulation to join the playoff. On the same hole in the playoff, after finding the rough off the tee, he hit his approach close and converted the birdie putt.

This marked Fowler's first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. The span between victories totalled 1,610 days.

Rickie Fowler previously won The Players Championship in 2015 and had dropped to 185th in the Official World Golf Ranking before returning to form in 2023.

How has Rickie Fowler’s 2025 season been so far?

Rickie Fowler has played in nine PGA Tour events during the 2025 season so far, recording a range of finishes and one withdrawal. At The American Express, Fowler finished tied for 21st with a total score of 273, 15-under-par, after rounds of 69, 62, 71, and 71.

In the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he placed tied for 53rd, shooting 68, 69, 72, and 73 for a 6-under-par total of 282. Fowler withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open after the first round, where he shot a 74 and finished the day at 3-over-par.

He returned at The Genesis Invitational the following week and finished tied for 39th. His rounds were 77, 69, 70, and 74, ending with a score of 290, 2-over-par. At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Fowler finished tied for 18th with a 12-under-par total of 272. He shot rounds of 64, 68, 68, and 72.

At THE PLAYERS Championship, Rickie Fowler posted rounds of 68, 71, 82, and 79, finishing with a 12-over-par total of 300. He tied for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, carding 69-68-69-69 across four days for a 5-under-par total of 275.

At the Valero Texas Open, Rickie Fowler tied for 30th. He recorded rounds of 75, 65, 73, and 75 for an even-par total of 288. In his most recent event at the RBC Heritage, he posted a total score of 284, even-par, with rounds of 72, 67, 72, and 73.

