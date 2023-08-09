Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm officially confirmed for Ryder Cup Europe Team

To no one's surprise, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are officially on the European Ryder Cup roster.

They've been confirmed after stellar seasons that see them sitting at three and two on the OWGR, respectively. They were top two on the Europe Qualifying list and have been named to the team as a result.

Rahm and McIlroy have been two of the best golfers in the world this season, with both occupying the number-one ranking at least once. Rahm won the Masters and McIlroy placed second at the US Open, so they're in good form.

McIlroy especially has turned it on of late. He was pretty well behind Rahm in points but surpassed him thanks to a tremendous run that includes seven straight top-nine finishes.

Per the Ryder Cup website, Rahm has had a good experience in this event:

"The Spaniard was part of the winning team on his debut in Paris in 2018 but experienced disappointment during the United States victory on home soil at Whistling Straits in 2021 and will be eager to play his part in helping Europe vie to get their hands back on the trophy in Italy."

McIlroy, on the other hand, has a wealth of experience that most golfers in the tournament will not be able to rival:

"With six consecutive Ryder Cups under his belt, McIlroy brings a wealth of experience to Team Europe. In four of those occasions he has played all five sessions, with a total of 14 points from 28 matches played and at least one point from every contest."

They appear set to be joined by Adrian Meronk, Tommy Fleetwood, and Yannik Paul as the other automatic qualifiers for Team Europe. They'll face off with Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and others from the United States side.

Rory McIlroy showed up late for PGA Tour meeting

There was supposed to be a players meeting for the PGA Tour to discuss their future amid the LIV Golf merger, however, hardly anyone showed up.

Rickie Fowler said Rory McIlroy, who is a Player Director and a big figure in the Tour, showed up at the end drenched in sweat from a workout.

Rory McIlroy was mostly absent

Fowler said via GolfMagic:

"There are a lot of parts that have to come together. You obviously have to get a majority, if not unanimous, as far as board and player support. Yes, there are a lot of things that have to come together for this to happen, and I would say that you’d have to sell everyone on that this is the best option for the tour, for the players, for everyone moving forward. I’m not saying that’s not possible."

He was a little surprised that the meeting was so sparse, especially since players like McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Patrick Cantlay have key roles and were not there- save for McIlroy's late, sweaty appearance.

The future is a little bit murky, but it appears that Rory McIlroy and others aren't that worried about any of it.