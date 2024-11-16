Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the season's final event on the DP World Tour. He is currently co-leading the event at -12 going into the final round.

He had a great chance of making it to the final round as a solo leader, but unfortunately, the ball slipped out on the final hole. McIlroy had an 11-foot putt for birdie to take the solo lead, but the ball lipped out, leaving the Northern Irish golfer in a three-way tie for the top spot.

McIlroy's performance on the back nine was not up to the mark, as he carded one bogey and just two birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes, respectively. He could not maintain the momentum as he missed plenty of birdie chances on the final few holes to remain at -12 along with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

Rory McIlroy is currently the leader in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings with 4,997.66 and is all set to win the season-long championship. The only golfer who can challenge the 35-year-old golfer is Thriston Lawrence, who is placed second and needs a victory this week to get past McIlroy.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 11:45 am local time (7:45 am GMT) in the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irish golfer will play the final round along with Rasmus Hojgaard who is also in contention to win the final event of the 2024 DP World Tour season.

Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Here are the tee times of all golfers competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship (in GMT):

03:30 : Dan Bradbury (ENG), David Ravetto (FRA)

: Dan Bradbury (ENG), David Ravetto (FRA) 03:40 : Angel Hidalgo (ESP), Connor Syme (SCO)

: Angel Hidalgo (ESP), Connor Syme (SCO) 03:50 : Aaron Cockerill (CAN), Sebastian Söderberg (SWE)

: Aaron Cockerill (CAN), Sebastian Söderberg (SWE) 04:00 : Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Jordan (ENG)

: Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Jordan (ENG) 04:10 : Andy Sullivan (ENG), Justin Rose (ENG)

: Andy Sullivan (ENG), Justin Rose (ENG) 04:20 : Joe Dean (ENG), Julien Guerrier (FRA)

: Joe Dean (ENG), Julien Guerrier (FRA) 04:30 : Francesco Laporta (ITA), Daniel Brown (ENG)

: Francesco Laporta (ITA), Daniel Brown (ENG) 04:45 : Adrian Meronk (POL), Matteo Manassero (ITA)

: Adrian Meronk (POL), Matteo Manassero (ITA) 04:55 : Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG), Romain Langasque (FRA)

: Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG), Romain Langasque (FRA) 05:05 : Nacho Elvira (ESP), Min Woo Lee (AUS)

: Nacho Elvira (ESP), Min Woo Lee (AUS) 05:15 : Yannik Paul (GER), Frederic Lacroix (FRA)

: Yannik Paul (GER), Frederic Lacroix (FRA) 05:25 : Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 05:35 : Jorge Campillo (ESP), Darius van Driel (NED)

: Jorge Campillo (ESP), Darius van Driel (NED) 05:50 : Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Johannes Veerman (USA)

: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Johannes Veerman (USA) 06:00 : Jordan Smith (ENG), Ewen Ferguson (SCO)

: Jordan Smith (ENG), Ewen Ferguson (SCO) 06:10 : Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Sam Bairstow (ENG)

: Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Sam Bairstow (ENG) 06:20 : Niklas Nørgaard (DEN), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

: Niklas Nørgaard (DEN), Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 06:30 : Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Paul Waring (ENG)

: Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Paul Waring (ENG) 06:40 : Adrian Otaegui (ESP), Laurie Canter (ENG)

: Adrian Otaegui (ESP), Laurie Canter (ENG) 06:55 : Shane Lowry (IRL), Matt Wallace (ENG)

: Shane Lowry (IRL), Matt Wallace (ENG) 07:05 : Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Adam Scott (AUS)

: Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Adam Scott (AUS) 07:15 : Keita Nakajima (JPN), Tom McKibbin (NIR)

: Keita Nakajima (JPN), Tom McKibbin (NIR) 07:25 : Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI)

: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 07:35 : Jesper Svensson (SWE), Antoine Rozner (FRA)

: Jesper Svensson (SWE), Antoine Rozner (FRA) 07:45: Rory McIlroy (NIR), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN)

