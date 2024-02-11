The 2024 season brings a new ray of hope for Rory McIlroy, who finished runner-up in his debut tournament of the year and then won the second tournament he participated in. With a win at the Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy would hope that this is the year he wins a Major.

It has been a decade since Rory McIlroy won a Major tournament. With the goal of winning more tournaments this year, McIlroy has made a major change to his diet to get back into shape.

He has cut down on two of his guilty pleasures, chocolate and ice cream. McIlroy only eats chocolate and ice cream in moderation, after getting over the feeling of 'guilt' while eating unhealthy foods.

Alongside that, he has upped his protein intake and is also on a gluten-free diet. He has also cut pork and eggs from his diet. Speaking about his diet change, McIlroy said via Express:

"I had to up my protein intake quite a bit. I’d eat a gram of protein per pound of body weight. I still do that, 170 grams per day of protein."

Rory McIlroy will now compete at the 2024 Genesis Open, which will be held at the Riviera.

Rory McIlroy takes a two-week break ahead of 2024 Genesis Open

Rory McIlroy made his 2024 debut on the DP World Tour, where he took part in the Dubai Invitational. He finished second behind Tommy Fleetwood before moving on to the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy had a fantastic weekend at the Dubai Desert Classic, where he fended off Adrian Meronk and Cameron Young to win the event. He made his PGA Tour debut for the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Classic, whwas got cut short after 54 holes.

The Northern Irishman had a less than ideal weekend, finishing T66. He chose not to participate at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, in order to prepare for the Genesis Open at the Riviera.

Being a signature event this year, the Genesis Open boasts a prize purse of $20 million. With defending champion Jon Rahm not in the field, the door is wide open for the other golfers to pick up the trophy this year.